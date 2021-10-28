Twitter Is All Over Timothee Chalamet Again After The Release Of 'Dune'

Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet on their Dune press tour has honestly been one of the most entertaining things ever. The power duo's budding friendship has been amping fans up for the film, which debuted on HBO Max on Oct. 21 and in theaters on Oct. 22, and the latest stop on their press run revealed yet another hilarious way the two have been bonding. The Dune stars stopped by The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Oct. 21 to talk about how filming went for the movie. When asked how they were able to break the tension on set, the two revealed their secret to handling the pressure: fart jokes. Yep, that's how these two got close.

