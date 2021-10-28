CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Neighbor Demands Farmer Not Clear His Driveway At 5 AM, Gets His Wish

By Editorials
Cheezburger
Cheezburger
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

By all means, if you don't want the snow off your driveway, go ahead and say...

cheezburger.com

Comments / 0

Related
wcsx.com

Dumbest tourist ever?

Is this the dumbest tourist ever? That’s the question everyone is asking after watching this video of tourists on a safari trip in Tanzania. Their Jeep pulled up next to a lion and one of the tourists opened the window to reach out and pet the big cat. The lion didn’t appear to be happy about it as it turned around and growled. Fortunately, no one got their face ripped off.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Q97.9

Is It Just Me, Or Do You Think It’s Really Weird Right Now in Maine?

It might not just be Maine, but I haven't left the state in a couple of years... I think it's Covid related, but I don't know. It's just that the world is trying to get back to normal, but it's far, far from what it was pre-pandemic. Thanks to a horrible shortage of workers, life simply isn't the same. It's harder. Much harder. It's harder to find things. And we're not talking hard to find things, like a unicorn. We're talking about finding cream cheese. Or cat food. Or Goldfish crackers. Or you name it - it's in much, much shorter supply. But the thing that is changing everything is the lack of employees. How is it that there are so few workers that the Hannaford on Forest Avenue had lines at every register and self-checkout that were at least 20-30 people deep?
MAINE STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Ugliest Cat Breed in the World

Presumably, people who own cats pick ones that they believe have above average looks, at least compared to other cats. It begs the question of why people own ugly cats. Maybe “ugly” is in the eye of the beholder. Recently, a study ranked cats by looks. Several were graded as ugly — and the ugliest […]
ANIMALS
96-5 The Fox

Minnesota’s “Lock The Clock” NEVER Change Our Clocks Again

I don't anyone who is in favor of, and loves "Spring Forward" and "Fall Back" Those awful times when we tamper with our clocks twice a year. This Sunday Daylight saving Time ends. Monday morning people will be dragging their feet, feeling that "Lost an hour of sleep" tradition. Minnesota is taking some action and hopes to put an end to all of this.
MINNESOTA STATE
KPLC TV

Bear climbs tree to gnaw on hunter in deer stand

TREMPEALEAU COUNTY, Wis. (KARE) - A curious black bear roamed below a hunter sitting in a deer stand. It only took seconds for it to climb the tree he was in and have a taste. “It’s not totally uncommon for a bear to go into a tree with a hunter,” said Dalton Roach, adding he caught the whole encounter on camera. “But the fact he actually started gnawing on me and stuff, like that was a little abnormal.”
ANIMALS
LiveScience

Hungry grizzly bear photo-bombs camera trap in award-winning photo

A grizzly bear attacked a photographer's camera and ended up starring in a grisly photo that has won the photographer an award. Zack Clothier, a professional photographer based in Montana, set up a camera trap pointing at an elk carcass hoping to get some shots of scavenging wildlife. He returned to find his camera setup trashed and one clear picture of the culprit: a large grizzly bear (Ursus arctos horribilis).
ANIMALS
Cheezburger

Cheezburger

Brooklyn, NY
27K+
Followers
19K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The Cheezburger Network, known for some of the top procrastination sites on the web, including I Can Has Cheezburger?, FAIL Blog, and Memebase, is one of the earliest drivers behind the massive explosion of Memes and related Internet Culture.

 https://www.cheezburger.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy