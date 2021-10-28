CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Manslaughter charge after Bournemouth fail-to-stop crash

BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man has been charged with manslaughter after a pedestrian who...

www.bbc.com

eastidahonews.com

Idaho Falls woman charged with vehicular manslaughter, DUI, for June crash

IDAHO FALLS — An Idaho Falls woman is now charged for a fatal crash that killed a motorcyclist in June. Caybrie DeGarlais, 20, is charged with misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter and misdemeanor DUI in connection to the June 22 crash that killed 41-year-old Cody Jacob Niendorf Jr. Charging documents obtained by EastIdahoNews.com indicate at the time of the crash DeGarlais had THC — the main psychoactive part of marijuana — in her system.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
KTAL

Crash leaves 1 dead 1 injured after failing to stop

KORAN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — One person was killed and another injured after a crash Wednesday morning. The crash happened shortly after 11:00 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Hwy 527 and Fairview Point Road in Koran. According to Louisiana State Police, 64-year-old Iris Dixon was driving a 2006 Mazda Miata...
ACCIDENTS
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Driver faces intoxication manslaughter charge after one killed in Denton wreck

A pickup driver critically injured early Friday in a two-vehicle crash that killed one person in Denton faces a charge of intoxication manslaughter, Denton police said. The fatal crash was reported just before 2:30 a.m. Friday at Jim Christal Road and North Western Boulevard in Denton. The name of the...
DENTON, TX
Cape May County Herald

Motorist Charged with DUI After Route 47 Crash

SOUTH DENNIS - A Millville man has since been charged with multiple offenses after being severely injured in an Oct. 18 motor vehicle crash on Route 47, near Route 83, in South Dennis. Mark Hoffman, 19, was charged with driving under the influence and assault by auto after New Jersey...
MILLVILLE, NJ
WJHL

VSP: Driver charged after fatal crash in Carroll County

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Virginia State Police (VSP) has charged a Hillsville, Virginia woman with reckless driving after a car crash left one dead and one in critical condition on Monday. According to a report from VSP, officers responded to a single-vehicle crash on Double Cabin Road around 12:30 p.m. on Oct. 18. When […]
VIRGINIA STATE
BBC

Blackpool biker injured in crash after police tried to stop him

A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash shortly after police had attempted to stop him. The 24-year-old suffered head, arm and internal injuries after colliding with a van in Queen's Promenade, Blackpool , Lancashire Police said. The force which has appealed for witnesses, said officers attempted to stop the...
ACCIDENTS
Free Lance-Star

Stafford driver charged with manslaughter in death of pedestrian

A 42-year-old Stafford County man has been charged with involuntary manslaughter after striking and killing a pedestrian Sunday on River Road in southern Stafford, authorities said. Jason T. Payne is also charged with DUI (3rd offense), failure to yield to a pedestrian and not wearing a seat belt. He is...
STAFFORD, VA
wvih.com

Driver Charged With Murder After Crash

A Hardin County woman has been arrested in connection with an August crash that killed a man who was her passenger. Theresa Marie Planinsek, 31 of Eastview, is charged with murder and driving under the influence. On August 28, Planinsek was driving a truck on Sonora-Hardin Springs Road near Gibson...
HARDIN COUNTY, KY
FingerLakes1.com

Rochester woman charged with DWI after crash in Bristol

Deputies arrested a Rochester woman for driving while intoxicated in the town of Bristol over the weekend. On Sunday, Jasmin Morales, 20, of Rochester was charged with driving while intoxicated after a single car crash on State Route 64. Morales was operating a vehicle while intoxicated. After investigation, she was...
ROCHESTER, NY
BBC

Woman, 81, dies after country road crash with van near Banff

An 81-year-old woman has died in hospital after her car was involved in a crash with a van in Aberdeenshire. Moira McLeod was in a red Dacia Sandero when the collision happened on the A97 at the crossroad junction at Mill of Brydock, Alvah near Banff at about 09:00 on Friday.
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Builder guilty of manslaughter after Chilworth crush death

A contractor has been convicted of manslaughter by gross negligence after one of his employees was crushed to death by falling masonry. Paramjit Singh, 48, was using a digger to remove a garage wall at a house in Chilworth, Hampshire, moments before Kulwant Singh Athwal, 64, was killed. During a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
krcgtv.com

Man charged, accused of fighting deputy after traffic crash

Prosecutors charged a New Bloomfield man, accusing him of attacking a deputy after a traffic crash. It happened Sunday at 9:32 am. Callaway County Sheriff deputies responded to a rollover crash on Highway 54, near State Road J. The deputy made contact with the man involved in the crash. Jeremy...
CALLAWAY COUNTY, MO

