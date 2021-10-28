Manslaughter charge after Bournemouth fail-to-stop crash

IDAHO FALLS — An Idaho Falls woman is now charged for a fatal crash that killed a motorcyclist in June. Caybrie DeGarlais, 20, is charged with misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter and misdemeanor DUI in connection to the June 22 crash that killed 41-year-old Cody Jacob Niendorf Jr. Charging documents obtained by EastIdahoNews.com indicate at the time of the crash DeGarlais had THC — the main psychoactive part of marijuana — in her system.

