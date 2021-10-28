Westminster Public Schools sends new letter to teacher who didn’t get COVID-19 vaccine, filed lawsuit

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (KDVR) — Westminster Public Schools rescinded its policy that teachers cannot talk to other teachers or students while on unpaid leave.

In a letter sent to Benjamin Helgeson on Wednesday, the school district said, “This letter replaces the letter sent to you on October 12, 2021 regarding administrative leave”.

Helgeson filed a lawsuit after he was placed on unpaid leave for holding religious beliefs that prevent him from getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

In the original letter , it stated that Helgeson was not allowed to have any contact with any students or staff.

Helgeson’s wife works for the Westminster School District, according to the lawsuit, and he claims the directive by the district is causing distress because he “cannot refrain from contact or communications with his spouse, but risks disciplinary action, up to and including termination, when he does.”

However, the district told FOX31, “Mr. Helgeson was specifically told this did not apply to his wife.”

In the new letter, the district said, “While you are on leave, you are expected to refrain from entering District property, and to comply with all District policies and the Memorandum of Expectations you signed on

August 10, 2021″.

Read full letter here:

This letter replaces the letter sent to you on October 12, 2021 regarding administrative

leave.

Effective October 18, 2021, you were placed on administrative leave without pay for the

remainder of the 2021-2022 school year. If you are currently enrolled in the District’s

health and dental insurance plan, you have the option to remain enrolled in the plan at

your own expense as provided in Article L24-1-1 of the Agreement between

Westminster Education Association and the District. The District’s contribution toward

your health and dental insurance premium will cease after November 30, 2021, at which

time you will be responsible for the cost of the premium should you wish to remain

covered by the District’s health and dental insurance plan.

While you are on leave, you are expected to refrain from entering District property, and

to comply with all District policies and the Memorandum of Expectations you signed on

August 10, 2021. Any questions related to your employment or to your leave, should be

directed to the Chief of Staff. Kirchers Leday

Chief of Staff

Helgeson claims that because the school district is not accommodating his religious beliefs exemption, they are violating his first constitutional rights. He filed a lawsuit on Tuesday against the school district.

