The Notre Dame football team was announced as the No. 10 team in the initial CFP rankings, and we list why that is too low for the Irish. In the initial CFP Rankings, Notre Dame football was announced as the number 10 team in the nation. At a glance, it seemed fair. After all, the Irish might be 8 in the AP Poll, but it was only a week ago they were number 11. Someone in that range is usually just a difference of opinion when moving from a base of writers to administrators deciding the poll.

NOTRE DAME, IN ・ 2 HOURS AGO