Liberty earned the United Soccer Coaches Team Academic Award for its exemplary performance in the classroom during the 2020-21 academic year. The College Team Academic Award recipients are active members of the United Soccer Coaches College Services Program with a composite grade point average (GPA) of 3.0 or better on a 4.0 scale for all players on the roster for the 2020-21 academic year. Liberty was one of seven programs in the ASUN Conference to receive the honor.

LYNCHBURG, VA ・ 14 DAYS AGO