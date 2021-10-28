CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Bernardino County, CA

Lauren Cho’s Remains Identified: Missing Woman Found in ‘Rugged Terrain of the Open Desert’

By Andrea Marks
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VWrAE_0cfdVMDs00

Remains found earlier this month in California’s Yucca Valley have been identified as those of missing person Lauren Cho , a 30-year-old resident of New Jersey who had traveled across the country to start a new life. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department announced Thursday that its coroner division had positively identified the human remains to be Cho. The cause and manner of death is pending toxicology results.

Authorities discovered the remains on Oct. 9 during the search for Cho “in the rugged terrain of the open desert of Yucca Valley,” according to the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department. A representative for the department said at the time the “scientific process” of identifying the remains could take days or weeks .

Cho, a chef, singer, and artist, had traveled cross-country from New Jersey at the end of 2020 in a converted tour bus with Cody Orrell, who she formerly dated, to join an artists’ community in the California desert. She went missing June 28, when friends told police she became upset and walked away from a rental property in the desert between San Bernardino and Joshua Tree National Park. Orrell reported her missing around three hours after she disappeared, and according to authorities he “indicated she was suffering from mental distress,” and that she left without food, water, or her phone. (Orrell declined to comment Thursday on the positive identification of Cho’s remains.) In the days and weeks after the disappearance, Cho’s friends and authorities searched the surrounding desert. At the end of July, the sheriff’s department executed a search warrant at the property where Cho was last seen.

Cho’s case garnered increased attention after the media fervor over the disappearance of Gabby Petito prompted a discussion of “ missing white woman syndrome ” and the lack of similar public support and urgency in cases of missing Black and indigenous people and other people of color. Petito was found strangled to death near a Wyoming campground in September, after disappearing during a cross-country road trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie. Laundrie was found dead earlier this month in a nature preserve near his parents’ Florida home. His cause and manner of death are still unknown.

A Facebook account purportedly maintained by Cho’s family posted the press release from the sheriff’s department announcing the positive identification of Cho’s remains on Thursday without further context. The account manager did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Police ‘Laughed’ When Biden Staffers Pleaded for Help as Trump Train Harassed Campaign Bus, Lawsuit Says

“No, we’re not going to do it.” That was the reply a San Marcos police officer gave a 911 dispatcher who informed him that the 2020 Biden campaign was requesting an escort for their bus while a caravan of Trump supporters was trying to run them off the road, according to 911 transcripts cited in a lawsuit obtained by The Texas Tribune. Police in other Texas towns did respond to the campaign staffers’ requests for an escort, but they left as the bus crossed jurisdictions from New Braunfels, Texas, into San Marcos, where the campaign had a scheduled event. When the...
SAN MARCOS, TX
Rolling Stone

Pavement Are Back: Indie Rock Greats Add North American Leg to 2022 Reunion Tour

Pavement have expanded their 2022 reunion plans to include a North American tour next fall. The run will precede a previously announced European trek, and it’s set to kick off Sept. 27 at the Balboa Theatre in San Diego, California, and wrap Oct. 11 at ACL Live at the Moody Theater in Austin, Texas. The trek will include several multi-night stands in cities like Los Angeles San Francisco, Brooklyn, and Atlanta.  Tickets for all shows will go on sale this Friday, Nov. 5, with full information available on Pavement’s website. Pavement first teased this reunion all the way back in June 2019, announcing...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Rolling Stone

Danny Masterson Rape Accusers Fight Scientology Arbitration at Hearing

Lawyers for three Danny Masterson rape accusers and the Church of Scientology spent more than an hour sparring before a trio of appellate court judges Tuesday amid their ongoing battle over whether the women’s stalking lawsuit against the church must be diverted to an internal Scientology tribunal. The long-awaited hearing stemmed from a lower court ruling last year that found the women, all former Scientologists, signed binding arbitration agreements more than a decade ago in which they forfeited their rights to ever sue the religious organization and agreed to take any civil claims to the church’s own internal justice system. The women’s...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Rolling Stone

Cat Power Covers Ryan Gosling’s Band, Dead Man’s Bones

Cat Power has dropped the Greg Hunt-directed music video for her take on Dead Man’s Bones’ “Pa Pa Power” ahead of the Jan. 14 release of her forthcoming Covers album. The band features Ryan Gosling and Zach Shields. Although she’s previously shared a taste of the album with covers of Frank Ocean’s “Bad Religion” and the Pogues’ “A Pair of Brown Eyes,” “Pa Pa Power” is the first song to be accompanied by an official visual. Cat Power has been performing the Dead Man’s Bones track since 2012. As she said in a statement, her “Pa Pa Power” cover originally took on...
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
San Bernardino County, CA
State
New Jersey State
City
San Bernardino, CA
State
California State
City
Yucca Valley, CA
State
Florida State
San Bernardino County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Rolling Stone

Abortion Access Hurts Pro-Lifers’ Feelings, Texas Attorney Argues to Supreme Court

There is a bumper sticker slogan that’s popular among gun advocates: My rights don’t end where your feelings begin. You’ll find it at shooting ranges, Trump rallies, and all over Etsy, where it’s emblazoned on t-shirts, coffee mugs, lawn signs, and face masks. At the Supreme Court on Monday, Texas Solicitor General Judd Stone argued the opposite: Texans should not be allowed to exercise their constitutionally protected right to an abortion, he explained, because doing so might hurt someone’s feelings.  Over three hours, lawyers representing abortion providers, the state of Texas, and the federal government volleyed with the nine justices over...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rolling Stone

Tupac Shakur ‘Wake Me When I’m Free’ Immersive Museum Experience Opening in L.A.

An immersive hybrid of a museum, art installation, and sensory experience exploring the life and legacy of Tupac Shakur is coming to Los Angeles. The “Wake Me When I’m Free” exhibit will open at the Canvas at L.A. Live on Jan. 21 for a limited time. “It is a privilege to be a part of such a monumental project,” creative director Jeremy Hodges shared in a statement. “Tupac Shakur was my Malcolm; he was my Martin, and to build an experience that honors such a prolific man cannot be summed up in words.” The experience was born from a creative collaboration between...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Rolling Stone

Kraftwerk Bringing Immersive ‘3-D Concerts’ Back to North America in 2022

Kraftwerk will return with their immersive “3-D concerts” for a North American tour next summer. The 2022 trek will kick off May 27 at the Pageant in St. Louis, Missouri, and wrap July 10 at the Orpheum Theatre in Vancouver. Tickets will go on sale this Friday, Nov. 5, at 10 a.m. local time. A pre-sale for American Express cardholders in select markets will run from Nov. 2 at 10 a.m. local time through Nov. 4 at 10 p.m. local time. Full information is available on Kraftwerk’s website. Kraftwerk had originally planned to embark on a “3-D concert” tour of North America...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Alec Baldwin Shares ‘Rust’ Crew Member’s Post Denying ‘Unsafe’ Set Conditions

In a series of Instagram posts, Alec Baldwin offered a counter-narrative to allegations that the working conditions on the Rust film set were unsafe, leading crew members to quit the day of the shooting that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Baldwin, who has been fairly quiet on social media since the fatal incident on Oct. 21, reposted a lengthy diatribe penned by Rust costume designer Terese Magpale Davis. The actor captioned the images “Read this,” suggesting agreement with the opinions expressed by Davis. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alec Baldwin (@alecbaldwininsta) “I am so sick of this narrative,” Davis...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#In The Desert
Rolling Stone

Lorde Has a Trash Beach Day — Literally — in ‘Fallen Fruit’ Video

Lorde has shared the music video for the latest Solar Power single “Fallen Fruit,” expanding on the album’s growing visual narrative about environmental awareness. In the video, Lorde returns to the beach we first saw her exploring in the sunny music visual for “Solar Power,” only now the beach is cluttered with discarded materials: watering cans, peach pits, overturned fishing boats. In a letter posted alongside the release, Lorde shared the source of the chaos: “Humans doing as they do, getting greedy, treating the land with disrespect and stripping it of its beauty.” Fires blaze on the once undisturbed sand and the...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

The Curious Case of Keith Urban

“One of our girls brought a riddle home the other day,” says Keith Urban, the New Zealand-born Grammy winner. “She said, ‘Dad, imagine that you’re in a room and there’s no windows, no doors, solid floor, solid roof, solid walls. How do you get out?’ “I sat there for ages, trying to think. In the end I just gave up. I said, ‘I don’t know, how? How do I get out?’ She said: ‘Stop imagining’.” Urban laughs in disbelief; his chunky silver rings clang on the table as his hands wave through the air. “How much of this,” he gestures to an imaginary windowless room, “am I...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Greg Abbott Is Wasting Billions in Taxpayer Money on Razor Wire and a New Wall Along the Southern Border

Greg Abbott is “throwing” billions of his state’s taxpayer money at securing the U.S.-Mexico border, a job usually reserved for the federal Border Patrol and Homeland Security. Meanwhile, experts are warning that the state is not fully prepared for another winter freeze like the one this past February that left an estimated 702 people dead. “Texas is investing $3 billion of taxpayer dollars doing the federal government’s job, and what we’re doing with that money is we have now more than 6,500 troopers and officers down on the border especially focused right now on trying to prevent these caravans from coming...
POLITICS
Rolling Stone

How Four NFT Novices Created a Billion-Dollar Ecosystem of Cartoon Apes

Just last year, the four thirtysomethings behind Bored Ape Yacht Club — a collection of 10,000 NFTs, which house cartoon primates and unlock the virtual world they live in — were living modest lifestyles and working day jobs as they fiddled with creative projects on the side. Now, they’re multimillionaires who made it big off edgy, haphazardly constructed art pieces that also act as membership cards to a decentralized community of madcaps. What’s more punk rock than that? The phenomenal nature of it all has to do with the recent appearance, all over the internet, of images of grungy apes with...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
Rolling Stone

Fox News Is Now Warning Viewers That Biden Could Send Them to Guantanamo Bay Over School Board Protests

There are two ways to tell that Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich takes his job very seriously and should be trusted by news outlets to educate millions of Americans about sensitive issues. One is that he shortens “attorney general” to “general” in his Twitter handle, as if serving as Arizona’s top legal official confers some sort of military acumen or relevance. The other is this: You want the nunchucks. You got the nunchucks. pic.twitter.com/fu4MlJEUN1 — Mark Brnovich (@GeneralBrnovich) October 15, 2021 Serious politician that he is, Fox News invited Brnovich on the air Monday to discuss what could happen to parents who are voicing their...
EDUCATION
Rolling Stone

Watch Knocked Loose Bring the Fury to Rolling Stone’s Twitch Studio

Knocked Loose are known for their relentless touring schedule. But when the pandemic brought live music to a halt, the Louisville, Kentucky, hardcore band made the best of it by heading for a secluded rental cabin in the mountain resort town of Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, to write their next record. “This was the first time we’d ever gone into a record having a vision of what it was going to be it,” says guitarist/vocalist Isaac Hale, who stopped by Rolling Stone‘s Twitch studios with the band to scream through some blistering tracks from their surprise-released new EP, A Tear in the Fabric of...
PIGEON FORGE, TN
Rolling Stone

Dark Mark vs. Skeleton Joe Drop Halloween Treat With ‘Living Dead’ Video

Dark Mark vs. Skeleton Joe — the duo of Mark Lanegan and the Icarus Line’s Joe Cardamone — have treated fans this Halloween with their spooky visual for “Living Dead,” the first video off their recently released self-titled debut album. The video — mostly filmed “an undisclosed location somewhere in Killarney, Ireland” — also features an appearance by Guns N’ Roses’ Duff McKagan, who also supplies his bass talents on the track. “Duff is an old friend of Mark’s and when the cut started coming together it just seemed primed for his bass attack,” Cardamone told Rolling Stone. “Mark made the intro...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Grateful Dead Team Up With Nixon for Limited-Edition Watch Collection

The Grateful Dead is expanding their merch catalog with something new: watches courtesy of Nixon. Launching today at nixon.com/gratefuldead, the new Grateful Dead x Nixon line comprises seven limited-edition watches. Each timepiece brings iconic Grateful Dead artwork — including the 13-point lightning bolt, the Dancing Bear and the Steal Your Face lighting skull — to five of Nixon’s best-selling watch styles. The result is a line of stylish, collectible watches with subtle nods to the legendary rock band (as Nixon puts it, “the dead is in the details”). Starting off the collection is the Grateful Dead Time Teller. Coming in three varieties...
APPAREL
Rolling Stone

CDC Officially Recommends Pfizer Vaccine for Children 5-11

UPDATE: The Centers for Disease Control on Tuesday recommended the Pfizer vaccine for use in children ages 5-11. The move was expected following the FDA’s authorization last week. “Together, with science leading the charge, we have taken another important step forward in our nation’s fight against the virus that causes COVID-19,” CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said in a statement. “We know millions of parents are eager to get their children vaccinated and with this decision, we now have recommended that about 28 million children receive a COVID-19 vaccine.” CDC accepted the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices’ (ACIP) recommendation that children ages 5–11...
INDUSTRY
Rolling Stone

Spiritualized Preview New Album With ‘Always Together With You’ Video

Spiritualized have announced their ninth studio album, Everything Was Beautiful. It arrives on Feb. 25 via Fat Possum and is available for preorder. Alongside the announcement, the band shared the video for the LP single “Always Together With You.” The track is a reworking of a song originally released in a demo-styled version in 2014. The album was penned during the pandemic lockdown when many were feeling alone, but J. Spaceman embraced the isolation, viewing it as “beautiful solitude” per a statement. “I felt like I’d been in training for this my whole life,” he said. Spaceman plays 16 different instruments on Everything...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Trump Literally Phoned In His Support for Virginia Gubernatorial Candidate Glenn Youngkin

Donald Trump phoned in his support for Glenn Youngkin on Monday night. Literally. After teasing a rally appearance on the eve of the Virginia gubernatorial election, the former president instead made a brief, bizarre call into a closed-press “tele-rally” for Youngkin, who did not appear at the rally himself. “He’s a great man, he’s a wonderful guy, he will do a job like nobody can do,” Trump reportedly said on the call. “I have no doubt about it.” Trump added that Youngkin has a “big, giant, beautiful base,” that he’s a “fantastic guy,” and that it “won’t even be hard for a guy like...
VIRGINIA STATE
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

20K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy