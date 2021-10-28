CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

It’s Been Grand: Opry Prepares to Celebrate 5,000 Saturday Night Broadcasts From Nashville This Weekend

By Chris Willman
Variety
Variety
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02jHxm_0cfdVGvW00

“I grew up remembering when a sitcom would celebrate 100 episodes, and they’d wheel out the cake,” says Dan Rogers. For the Grand Ole Opry , which he serves as executive producer, they’re gonna need a bigger bakery. The weekly Nashville-based show, which has been a radio program since 1925 and a TV series on and off for many of those years, is about to have its 5000th weekly Saturday night broadcast on Oct. 30. Eat your heart out, “NCIS,” “Simpsons,” “Gunsmoke,” “Meet the Press,” “General Hospital,” et al. — there’s an old kid in town.

“It’s unprecedented, and you’ll probably never see it again, especially with a radio show,” Rogers says. “Five thousand Saturday nights is astounding when you begin to think about each of those Saturday nights and what was happening on those Saturday nights — civil unrest, World War II, the Depression. But even the past 80… you know, think what we’ve been through just since March of 2020.” Only once in history was the Opry’s live broadcast canceled, when a curfew was imposed following the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr. in 1968. Quarantining was not about to cause a second cancellation; the Opry carried on as lockdown kicked in by broadcasting acoustic performances with stars placed apart on stools, no live audience and skeleton crews, so the circle could remain unbroken.

The Oct. 30 lineup will span generations, with performers who made their first impact in the 1960s (Bill Anderson, Jeannie Seely, Connie Smith), ‘70s (the Gatlin Brothers), ‘80s (Vince Gill, Garth Brooks), ‘90s (Trisha Yearwood, Terri Clark), 2000s (Darius Rucker, as a solo artist, and Chris Young) and 2010s (Chris Janson). But then, the Opry does that every week, carefully mixing legacy artists who go back decades with newcomers who just released their first singles. “It’s not just generational, of course, either,” says Rogers. “What really makes the Opry tick is about giving people a little sample of as much as we can under the country umbrella.” On the weekly show, perhaps more so than in this superstar-filled special, “it’s a mix of musical styles, so you have Americana, bluegrass, comedy, classic country, contemporary country, and Western all in one hopefully tremendous show.”

One thing that may be misleading about the 5,000 figure is that it only counts the weekly Saturday broadcasts, not the number of actual live Opry shows — which keeps expanding exponentially, now that there are a minimum of three nights at the Opry in a week and sometimes as many as five. Scott Bailey, the president of Ryman Hospitality Properties’ Opry Entertainment Division, says they do 230-240 shows on an annual basis now. That’s partly due to Nashville’s booming tourism and convention business. Sixteen million tourists visit Tennessee every year, and the Opry is the No. 1 state tourist attraction, so the Opry House can only stay dark so many nights. (There are new wrinkles yet to be tried: Later this year, they’re going to experiment for the first time with a handful of all-Christmas weeknight shows, educating attendees about the holiday chestnuts most people wouldn’t know were written and recorded in Nashville.)

There’s a curious symbiosis that happened when Opry Entertainment, in conjunction with Gray Television, launched a new TV network, Circle, centered around Opry broadcasts — in February 2020, of all times. “I’m not sure that launching a television network on a streaming platform would have been the best idea during a pandemic, but ironically it had the opposite effect than I would’ve thought,” Bailey said. “There was no other live programming that was out there. And we had just put the Opry on some platforms where new, younger consumers are finding themselves.” That included newer streamers like Peacock and Roku but is now also expanding to cable and satellite platforms like Dish and Charter. With patrons now back in the seats, it’s hard to know which experience of the Opry is boosting which more, since, as Bailey says, “we wanted to make sure that we were beginning to influence (streaming) consumers to come in and see the actual product live.”

Rogers realized that the Opry was a lifeline for some during the pandemic, for fans craving anything musical, intimate and professional happening in real time. “You can go back and look at the comments: People were saying, ‘We set our alarm clocks’ — halfway around the world! — ‘to get up and watch.’ And they could have watched it the next day when they woke up, but they wanted that connection with live, with Nashville, Tennessee.” You could almost picture 1930s Opry listeners gathered around the radio, looking for a cure for pandemic depression, not the Depression.

The Opry has proven so savvy in appealing to modern country audiences while making tradition a big part of the draw that it’s hard to imagine anything at present that’d be a roadblock on the way to, say… 10,000 episodes? “The heart of the Opry is still the artists who come and play here and their connection to the fans who either tune in or come to see them,” says Rogers. “And if it makes it to 10,000, that will still hold true.” Rogers laughs. “I won’t be here for that. But if I had the choice, I think I would be.”

Rogers points to a placard outside his office door counting down the days to Oct. 30. “I literally cannot go to the bathroom without being reminded how few days we have left before the show — in the middle of everything else that’s happening, just trying to work through pandemic-related things.” Yet he admits he’s thinking beyond this particular milestone, to the next. “We’ll celebrate 5,000 Saturday night broadcasts, and then everything we’re doing from there forward will be about making sure that this show is in the best place it can be to mark its 100th anniversary in 2025. It’s crazy to be in a job where you talk about setting things up as a springboard for the next century.”

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Variety

Behind the Scenes of Grandson’s Uplifting ‘Drop Dead’ Remix Video Featuring Kesha and Travis Barker

Breakout alt-rocker Grandson linked with Kesha and Travis Barker for a remix of “Drop Dead,” which released on Oct. 29. Beefed up with new lyrics, an extended run time and Kesha’s uncompromising vocals, the latest iteration of “Drop Dead” is an empowering call for perseverance in the face of hardship. That message is reflected in the song’s feel-good, furry-filled visual — which looked every bit as fun to make as it is to watch, judging from our exclusive behind-the-scenes video. The featurette provides an inside look at Andrew Sandler’s raucous video, capturing the chemistry between collaborators as they chill out on...
MUSIC
Variety

‘Karen Dalton,’ Play About Bob Dylan’s Favorite Singer, Lands Industry Reading (EXCLUSIVE)

“Karen Dalton,” a play with music written by Evan Enderle, will receive an industry reading on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. at The Flea’s Siggy Theater. The show centers on Bob Dylan’s “favorite singer,” a hero on the folk music scene of the 1960s who died decades later believing she was a failure. Dalton never achieved commercial success and struggled with substance abuse, but her bluesy, seen-it-all style resonated with other performers. She was later rediscovered by another generation, and her influence can be felt in the work of Nick Cave and Joanna Newsom. Enderle’s plays and musicals include...
ENTERTAINMENT
Variety

Bruce Springsteen Negotiating to Sell Album Catalog, Publishing to Sony Music

Bruce Springsteen is in talks to sell the rights to his recorded music to Sony Music as well as his publishing catalog, three sources confirm to Variety. While the album catalog deal is nearly done, some sources say, the publishing catalog remains in play. The news was first reported by Billboard. While Springsteen has been with Sony Music’s Columbia Records since he first signed with the label in 1972, he acquired the rights to his music as part of a contract renegotiation at some point in his career; such moves are rarely reported but become evident in the fine print on...
ENTERTAINMENT
Variety

Cardi B to Host American Music Awards

Cardi B will host the American Music Awards, which will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 21, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC and streaming next day on Hulu. It is Cardi’s hosting debut. “When I received the invite to host the AMAs, I was so excited,” stated Cardi B. “I’m ready to bring my personality to the AMAs stage! Thank you to Jesse Collins, ABC and MRC for making this happen.” “We are immensely excited to have the dynamic Cardi B bring her infectious energy to the American Music Awards as a first-time host,” said executive producer Jesse Collins. “She will excite the viewers, push...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Nashville, TN
Entertainment
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
City
Nashville, TN
Variety

Ed Sheeran Cleared to Perform on ‘Saturday Night Live’ After Finishing COVID Quarantine

Ed Sheeran, who tested positive for COVID-19 literally the day after he was announced as a performer on “Saturday Night Live,” has completed his quarantine and has been cleared to appear on this week’s show, which will be hosted by “Succession” star Kieran Culkin. “Posting this pic to say I’m released from COVID isolation today, so if you see me out and about I’ve had the all-clear and done my quarantine,” the singer posted on Instagram. “Excited to hit the ground running with work again, and SNL is still on, so tune in Saturday, see you there.” Sheeran, whose fourth full-length album,...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Paul McCartney’s 960-Page Memoir Chronicling Eight Decades of Songwriting Is an Instant Best-Seller

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Paul McCartney, the iconic Beatles band member, epic solo artist and trumpeter player (it’s true!) has put out a tome of a memoir. Inside the creator recounts his more than eight decades of songwriting. The lyrical autobiography, “The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present”  chronicles over 150 of McCartney’s songs, spanning from the first tunes he wrote while growing up in his childhood home in Liverpool...
ENTERTAINMENT
Variety

Grammy Ballot Breakdown: TV Could Have Big Showing in Visual Media Categories

This year’s nominees in Grammy’s visual media categories may look surprisingly different from those of previous years, with a greater emphasis on television scores, reflecting the impact of the pandemic and a huge spike in TV watching. Of the three categories (compilation soundtrack, score soundtrack, song), that shift will most likely be seen in the score category, where such popular series as “Bridgerton,” “Loki,” “WandaVision” and “The Undergound Railroad” are entered – not to mention recent Emmy winners for their music (including “The Queen’s Gambit,” “The Mandalorian” and “The Flight Attendant”), giving them more than usual prominence. Only six of Grammy’s 105...
TV SHOWS
Variety

Beatles Manager Movie ‘Midas Man’ to Continue Filming Despite Exit by Director Jonas Akerlund

Production for “Midas Man” is set to continue next week despite director Jonas Akerlund (pictured above left) potentially departing the film, Variety can confirm. The film, a biopic of legendary music manager Brian Epstein, started shooting two weeks ago, with first look images revealed of Jacob Fortune-Lloyd (“The Queen’s Gambit”) and “Outlander” star Rosie Day as 1960s pop singer Cilla Black. Akerlund, a Grammy-winning auteur, has directed numerous music videos for artists including former Beatle Paul McCartney and Madonna as well as the black metal feature “Lords of Chaos.” He is said to be “taking a break” from the film but sources...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeannie Seely
Person
Terri Clark
Person
Trisha Yearwood
Person
Darius Rucker
Person
Garth Brooks
Person
Chris Janson
Variety

Matt Dillon, Bernadette Peters, Christine Taylor Among Six to Join Patricia Arquette Apple Series ‘High Desert’

The Patricia Arquette-led Apple comedy series “High Desert” has added six new cast members, Variety has learned. Matt Dillon (“Wayward Pines,” “Crash”), Rupert Friend (“Homeland,” “Death of Stalin”), Weruche Opia (“I May Destroy You”), Brad Garrett (“Everybody Loves Raymond,” “Fargo”), Bernadette Peters (“Mozart in the Jungle,” “The Good Fight”) and Christine Taylor (“Search Party,” “Zoolander”) will all star alongside Arquette in the half-hour series. The series follows Peggy (Arquette), an addict, who decides to make a new start after the death of her beloved mother with whom she lived in the small desert town of Yucca Valley, California. She makes a life-changing decision...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘The Bachelorette’ Recap: Michelle Young Opens Up About Being Called the N-Word

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not watched the Nov. 2 episode of “The Bachelorette.” Last week, Jamie Skaar received a one-on-one date and a rose from titular “Bachelorette” Michelle Young. His newfound confidence allowed him to bring her a rumor he started, where he questioned her relationship with fellow contestant Joe Coleman. She took the accusation to heart and confronted all of the men about why anyone would question her integrity. While they moved on after the rose ceremony, the cast felt ripple effects for the rest of the week, questioning where the rumors came from. But that was only...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Sewati Audiovisual Boards Morbido Lab Standout ‘Portraits’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Up-and-coming Argentine production house Sewati Audiovisual has boarded “Portraits,” one of the most frightening titles pitching at this year’s Morbido Lab for genre projects within the framework of a rescheduled and in-person Sanfic Industria. Sewati joins original Buenos Aires-based producers Latitud Audiovisual, co-founded in 2017 by “Portraits” director Gabriel Musco and Ezequiel de San Pio and Walter Ponte, both producers on the film, with the intention of creating quality audiovisual productions. “Portraits” is the company’s second feature. “Portraits” will be directed by Gabriel Musco, a graduate of the prestigious CIEVYC institute in Buenos Aires, who is quickly making a name for himself...
MOVIES
Variety

Gina Schock, Go-Go’s Drummer, Snares Readers With New Book of Photos and Memories

Gina Schock is now two things that she was not a couple of weeks ago: a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member, and a published author. “Made in Hollywood: All Access With the Go-Go’s,” a book of her photographs and recollections from roughly four decades with the most successful all-female band of all time, Go-Go’s, came out Friday, the day before the group was in Cleveland to rock out at an induction ceremony. “Made in Hollywood” was initially conceived as strictly a coffee table photo book, before publishers talked her into making it about half-and-half photos vs. about 13,000 words...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broadcasting#Grand Ole Opry#Ncis#General Hospital#The Gatlin Brothers Rrb
Variety

John Skipper, Dan Le Batard’s Meadowlark Media Hires Deirdre Fenton as Head of Unscripted (EXCLUSIVE)

John Skipper and Dan Le Batard’s Meadowlark Media has brought on Deirdre Fenton as executive director of unscripted, Variety has learned exclusively. In her new role, Fenton will oversee the company’s unscripted programming. She will report to Skipper, who is the CEO of Meadowlark. One of Fenton’s early focuses will be leading Meadowlark’s relationship with Apple, with Meadowlark recently signing a first-look deal with the streamer. “Deirdre has a fabulous eye for what makes a good story and the industry experience to bring it to life,” said Skipper. “Having had the good fortune to work with her often in recent years, I look forward...
BUSINESS
Variety

Pete Aronson Joins ‘Sherman’s Showcase’ Creators Bashir Salahuddin and Diallo Riddle’s J30 Studios

Former AMC Networks, Disney and Regency TV exec Pete Aronson has been named head of development and production at J30 Studios, the new company founded by “Sherman’s Showcase” and “South Side” creators and stars Bashir Salahuddin and Diallo Riddle. Aronson was most recently exec VP, programming and production at AMC Networks’ IFC, overseeing series such as “Portlandia,” “Documentary Now!,” “Sherman’s Showcase,” “Brockmire,” “Stan Against Evil,” “Year of the Rabbit,” “Maron” and the Film Independent Spirit Awards. Aronson already worked with Salahuddin and Riddle on “Sherman’s Showcase,” and Aronson was an exec producer on the recent one-hour special “Sherman’s Showcase Black History Month...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Grammy Awards: When Will The Recording Academy Take Video Game Scores Seriously?

In the history of the Grammy Awards, only one video game score, Austin Wintory’s “Journey,” has ever been nominated in the best score soundtrack for visual media category — and that was in 2012. Last year, the video game industry was worth over $90 billion and players spent $4.5 billion on immersive gaming, making it one of the fastest-growing industries. Despite that, the music from video games largely goes ignored by Grammy voters. Harry Gregson-Williams and Hans Zimmer are just two of the biggest names in film composing who have crossed into composing scores for video games. Gregson-Williams has provided wall-to-wall music...
VIDEO GAMES
Variety

Tupac Shakur Estate Announces ‘Wake Me When I’m Free’ Immersive Museum Experience

The Shakur Estate has announced the premiere of “Tupac Shakur. Wake Me When I’m Free,” an immersive museum experience that explores the life and legacy of the rapper and activist, who was murdered in 1996. The exhibit will open on January 21, 2022 in Los Angeles at the Canvas @ L.A. Live on Georgia Street and Olympic Boulevard, and run for a limited time. Pre-sale tickets go on sale November 9 at 10 a.m. PT on WMWIF.com. General tickets go on sale November 12 at 10 a.m. PT. The exhibit is described thusly in the announcement: “Part museum, part art installation,...
MUSEUMS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Variety

Simu Liu, Phillipa Soo, Luke Bracey Bring the Romance to Helmer Fickman’s AFM Pic ‘One True Loves’

Getting romantic dramas made in today’s cinematic landscape is becoming more and more challenging, yet veteran director Andy Fickman (“She’s the Man,” “The Game Plan,” “Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2,”), who is currently in production on the buzzy indie “One True Loves,” remains cheerful and optimistic about the genre. “In general, and pretty much short of being a tentpole, it’s very hard to get things made. People aren’t making romantic dramedies that much anymore, but at the same time, there’s a real need for content because of the streaming outlets,” says Fickman, whose energy level remains high even after shooting...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Saturday Night Live’ Cast in High Demand for Commercials After Years of Making Fake Ads

Some of the most-watched sketches featuring cast members of “Saturday Night Live” aren’t taking place on NBC’s venerable late-night show. Several of “SNL’s” popular players have in recent months started showing their stuff on a decidedly different stage. Kenan Thompson, who has been with “SNL” since 2003, recently began holding amusing conversations with talking kitchen appliances as he shops for a car in a commercial from Autotrader. Aidy Bryant has been spotted dancing in ads for Old Navy. Kate McKinnon hasn’t been on “SNL” so far this season due to outside projects, but she has been trying to make people smile...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

How Regina King Developed Treacherous Trudy Smith’s ‘New West’ Accent for ‘The Harder They Fall’

Regina King never expected to be in a Western – in fact, the Oscar winner didn’t even like the genre before taking the pitch from first-time feature filmmaker Jeymes Samuel. “I sat down and had a FaceTime with him, and by the time we got off that FaceTime, I was like, ‘Man could probably have talked me into doing anything,’” King tells Variety with a laugh. “He had such a clear vision. He knew exactly the music that he wanted,” she adds, recounting how the filmmaker broke out his guitar during the virtual meeting to give her a taste of the Caribbean...
MOVIES
Variety

Jonathan Majors, Simu Liu to Host ‘SNL’; Taylor Swift to Return as Musical Guest

Jonathan Majors and Simu Liu are both set to make their hosting debuts on “Saturday Night Live.” Majors will host the long-running NBC sketch series on Nov. 13. He will next be seen in the Netflix film “The Harder They Fall.” He is known for his roles in films like “The Last Black Man in San Francisco” and the HBO series “Lovecraft Country.” He is set to appear as the villain Kang the Conqueror in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) after making his debut in the Disney Plus series “Loki.” Majors will be joined by musical guest Taylor Swift. It will be...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Variety

37K+
Followers
41K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy