Illinois State

Writing to raise spirits of Illinois veterans

By WICS Staff
foxillinois.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Illinois residents are being asked to show their support for the state's many veterans. The Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs (IDVA) launched a letter-writing campaign, Operation Rising Spirit, on Thursday, Oct. 28 aimed at getting letters of support to veterans. The hope is to help...

foxillinois.com

