CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Carrier Global Reports Mixed Q3 Results, Eyes 'High-End' Of FY21 EPS Outlook

By Akanksha
Benzinga
Benzinga
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Carrier Global Corp (NYSE: CARR) reported third-quarter FY21 sales growth of 7% year-over-year to $5.34 billion, +4% on an organic basis, missing the consensus of $5.38 billion. The company mentions that sales strength continued in the HVAC segment, with solid light commercial...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Under Armour Shares Spike On Q3 Earnings Beat, Raised FY21 Outlook

Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UA) reported third-quarter FY21 sales growth of 7.9% year-on-year, to $1.55 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $1.48 billion. Wholesale revenue increased 10% Y/Y to $911 million, and direct-to-consumer revenue rose 12% to $604 million. Apparel revenue grew 14% Y/Y, Footwear climbed 10%, while Accessories revenue...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Big 3 Segments Drive Thomson Reuters' Q3 Beat, Raises FY21 Outlook

Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE: TRI) reported third-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 6% year-on-year to $1.53 billion, beating the consensus of $1.50 billion. Organic revenues increased 5%, driven by recurring revenues and transactions revenues. 1% favorable impact from foreign currency added to growth. The "Big 3" segments (Legal Professionals, Corporates, and...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Price Action#Carrier Global Corp#Carr#North American#Fire Security#Y Y#Fy21 Outlook#Eps
Benzinga

Ferrari Q3 Earnings Races Past Street View, Lifts FY21 EPS Outlook

Ferrari NV (NYSE: RACE) reported third-quarter FY21 sales growth of 18.6% year-on-year, to €1.1 billion or $1.24 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $1.08 billion. Total shipments of 2,750 units improved 18.9% from last year and 11.2% versus Q3 2019. Car and spare parts revenue rose 24% Y/Y at constant...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Arconic Clocks 34% Sales Growth In Q3, Raises FY21 Sales Outlook

Arconic Corp (NYSE: ARNC) reported third-quarter sales growth of 33.6% year-over-year to $1.89 billion, missing the consensus of $1.94 billion. Sales by segments: Rolled Products $1.56 billion (+42.8% Y/Y), Building and Construction Systems $257 million (+6.6% Y/Y) and Extrusions $74 million (-9.8% Y/Y). EPS improved to $0.15 compared to $0.05...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
smarteranalyst.com

PG&E Reports Mixed Q3 Results, Reaffirms 2021 Guidance; Shares Sink 1.6%

Shares of California-based electric utility firm PG&E Corp. (PCG) closed 1.6% lower on Monday after the company reported mixed results for the third quarter of 2021. The company provides natural gas and electricity to customers in northern and central California. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell and photovoltaic sources.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

Avis Budget (CAR) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

CAR - Free Report) reported solid third-quarter 2021 results, wherein earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Adjusted earnings of $10.74 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 55.7% and the year-ago quarter’s figure by more than 100%. Total revenues of $3 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 7.4% and improved 96% year over year. The top line was backed by increased revenues per day and rise in rental days.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Current Stock Price for National Energy Services (NESR)?

Q Does National Energy Services (NESR) pay a dividend?. There are no upcoming dividends for National Energy Services. When is National Energy Services (NASDAQ:NESR) reporting earnings?. A. National Energy Services’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on $November 3, 2021. Q. Is National Energy Services (NESR) going to split?. A.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Current Stock Price for Ortho Clinical Diagnostic (OCDX)?

Q Does Ortho Clinical Diagnostic (OCDX) pay a dividend?. There are no upcoming dividends for Ortho Clinical Diagnostic. When is Ortho Clinical Diagnostic (NASDAQ:OCDX) reporting earnings?. A. Ortho Clinical Diagnostic’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on $November 3, 2021. Q. Is Ortho Clinical Diagnostic (OCDX) going to split?. A.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

Current Stock Price for Tenaris (TS)?

There are no upcoming dividends for Tenaris. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.03 on November 23, 2020. Tenaris’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on $November 3, 2021. Q. Is Tenaris (TS) going to split?. A. There is no upcoming split for Tenaris. Q. What sector and...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Avis Budget stock more than doubles as blow-out earnings follows a sharp jump in short interest

Shares of Avis Budget Group Inc. more than doubled in very volatile morning trading Tuesday, after the rental car company reported blow-out third-quarter earnings in the wake of a sharp run up in short interest in the past few months. The stock rocketed 108.1% in morning trading, putting it on course for the biggest one-day gain since the company went public in November 1984. The stock has already been halted for volatility six times since the open. Leading up to results, which were reported late Monday, the stock had soared 131% since the company reported second-quarter results. Over the same time, the latest exchange data showed that short interest had increased by about two-thirds to 13.42 million shares, boosting the short interest as a percent of the public float to 20.5%, or more than the 18.0% of high-profile meme-stock AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. Avis stock has run up 856.5% year to date, while AMC shares have climbed 1,664.2% and the S&P 500 has gained 23.2%.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Current Stock Price for Praxis Precision Medicine (PRAX)?

Q Does Praxis Precision Medicine (PRAX) pay a dividend?. There are no upcoming dividends for Praxis Precision Medicine. When is Praxis Precision Medicine (NASDAQ:PRAX) reporting earnings?. A. Praxis Precision Medicine’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on $November 3, 2021. Q. Is Praxis Precision Medicine (PRAX) going to split?. A.
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

American Water Works Co: Q3 Earnings Insights

American Water Works Co (NYSE:AWK) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at 04:35 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. American Water Works Co reported in-line EPS of $1.53 versus an estimate of $1.53, which did not surprise analysts. Revenue was up $13,000,000...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Why Did Bausch Health Shares Plunge Today?

Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE: BHC) reported Q3 revenues of $2.111 billion, down 1% Y/Y, missing the consensus of $2.66 billion. Excluding the impact of foreign exchange, divestitures & discontinuations, revenue was flat organically. Adjusted net income declined from $469 million to $417 million. Adjusted EBITDA reached $885 million, as...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
16K+
Followers
83K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy