PETA offering $5K reward for information on the shooting & killing of three Pit Bulls at Eaton Reservoir

WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com — PETA is offering a reward for information leading to the capture of those involved in the shooting of three Pit Bulls at a local reservoir last week.

PETA is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for shooting three Pit Bulls and leaving them to drown at Eaton Reservoir.

The dogs were found dead on Wednesday, Oct. 20th. ANNA Shelter Animal Cruelty Officers and Pennsylvania State Police are still investigating.

The pit bulls—one black male, one black female, and one brown female — were each between 35 and 39 pounds. They all had injuries consistent with being used in dogfighting and were wearing the quick-release collars typically used in organized dogfights.

All three were shot in the muzzle/face area and left to die in the water. The shelter believes the dogs were walked into the water and shot sometime between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning and that their bullet wounds would have been extremely painful but not fatal, so they likely drowned.

No arrests have been made yet in this case. There are no pictures due to the graphic nature of the incident.

“An organized dogfighting ring may be dumping its victims in Erie County,” says PETA Vice President Colleen O’Brien. “PETA urges anyone with answers to come forward so that whoever shot these dogs and left them to drown in terror and agony can be held accountable.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Eric Duckett of The ANNA Shelter’s Cruelty/Neglect Division at 814-572-5913 or eric@theannashelter.com .

