Of the cryptocurrencies tracked by CoinMarketCap, the best performer for the week was Aigang (AIX), rising 66,384.61%. The Wharton School of business at the University of Pennsylvania, one of the nation's premier business schools, plans to accept cryptocurrency as tuition payment for its online blockchain and digital assets program. The Ivy League's program will accept digital coins such as Bitcoin as a method of payment for the $3,800 course, according to Bloomberg.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO