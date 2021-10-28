How CFOs Can Manage Supply Chain Disruptions

In-person conferences are back … finally! I shared my experience attending Fortune’s Most Powerful Women Summit (MPW) in Washington, D.C., my first in-person conference in more than 18 months. As safety was top of mind, the CLEAR Health Pass app was used to provide employees and attendees a way to upload proof of vaccination and negative COVID-19 tests. Technology has definitely allowed us to collaborate during this time. But having occasional in-person interaction offers another layer of connection with the team. Many CFOs are in support of hybrid work for that reason. It was exciting to meet finance leaders I’ve interviewed on video calls, like Maria Ferraro, CFO and chief inclusion and diversity officer at Siemens Energy AG. I shared insight from leaders involved in the world of finance.

MARKETS ・ 12 DAYS AGO