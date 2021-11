The UK Government recently announced its first-ever National AI Strategy – a 10-year plan aimed at staking a place for the country among the world’s AI superpowers. One organization that will help to turn the AI strategy into action will be the Alan Turing Institute, which was set up in 2015 as a national research center for data science and artificial intelligence. The institute takes its name from the highly influential British mathematician and computer scientist. Among Turing’s many notable achievements, he is considered to have played a crucial role in cracking Nazi codes during the Second World War thanks to his development of the Enigma Machine. In other words, the institute has big boots to fill!

TECHNOLOGY ・ 8 HOURS AGO