Erie County, PA

Coronavirus: Erie County reports 119 new cases of COVID-19

By Spencer Lee
 5 days ago

The Erie County Department of Health is reporting 119 new cases of COVID-19 as of 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 27.

This brings the cumulative total in the county since March 2020 to 29,285 with 538 total deaths reported in NEDSS.

Health educators can answer questions about COVID-19 vaccines at an information table on Saturday, Oct. 30, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Martin Luther King Center, 312 Chestnut St, Erie.

Masking Order

The CDC recommends everyone wear masks indoors in areas with substantial to high transmission rates. All counties in Pennsylvania are currently listed as having high transmission rates.

A mask mandate is currently in place for all K-12 schools in the state until further notice.

Get Vaccinated

You can get a free vaccination:

  • Saturday, Oct. 30, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Trunk or Treat Event, Mercyhurst Preparatory School, 538 E. Grandview Blvd., Erie

Find vaccines near you:

  • text your ZIP Code to 438829
  • visit vaccines.gov
  • call 1-800-232-0233
Breakthrough Cases

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health (PA DOH), between Jan. 1 and Oct. 4, 2021 in Pennsylvania:

  • 93 percent of COVID-19-related deaths were in unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated people.
  • 93 percent of reported hospitalizations with COVID-19 as the primary diagnosis or cause of admission were in unvaccinated, not fully vaccinated, or unknown vaccination status individuals.
  • 91 percent of reported COVID-19 cases were in unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated people.
Get Tested

For the full schedule of upcoming mobile testing clinics and other testing sites, click HERE .

Where you can get tested:

  • Thursday, Oct. 28, 5 to 8 p.m. Presque Isle Down and Casino, 8199 Perry Highway, Erie
  • Monday, Nov. 1, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Raymond Blasco Memorial Library Branch-Erie County Public Library, 160 E. Front St., Erie
  • Thursday, Nov. 4, 5 to 8 p.m. at Iroquois Avenue Branch-Erie County Public Library, 4212 Iroquois Ave., Erie

