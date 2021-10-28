PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — New life is coming to Mellon Park. The Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy is planting 75 new trees there. On Monday, they added a Sweetbay Magnolia Tree. (Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Rob Hopson) The Conservancy is working with K&L Gates on the project. The company donated the trees in honor of its 75th anniversary. “It’s wonderful to be able to walk around the many parks that exist in the green spaces and it’s a time when people can come have lunch, or just take a break from work, and to be able to sit in the shade and see beautiful flowers and trees is a wonderful thing, and we’re happy to contribute to that,” said Thomas J. Smith. K&L Gates will continue to work with the Parks Conservancy over the next year to plant the remaining trees.

