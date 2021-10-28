CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

fox16.com

Monster Bash

The Monster Bash benefits Home for the Healing. It’s tomorrow night from 6:30 to 11 p.m. at the Venue at Westwind. Tickets are still available by going to their website.
CBS Sacramento

Nimbus Hatchery Features New Fish Ladder For Fall-Run Chinook Salmon

GOLD RIVER (CBS13) — California’s suffering salmon is getting some help to survive: a man-made boost a decade in the making and a much-needed assist from Mother Nature. A new fish ladder and flume fishway are now operating at the Nimbus Hatchery in Sacramento County. Part of the American River is now accessible to salmon just in time for this year’s run, giving salmon a little bit more room to do what comes naturally. Chuck Bonham, the director of the Department of Fish and Wildlife, says it’s promotes spawning. “Gives them a little bit more natural area in the American River to lay birth...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
Vindy.com

Monster trucks to return

YOUNGSTOWN — The Toughest Monster Truck Tour returns to Youngstown’s Covelli Centre for two nights Feb. 4 and 5. The monster truck lineup will include Bigfoot, Dirt Crew (billed as the world’s largest dump truck), Quad Chaos (the world’s largest ATV), and other vehicles to be announced. Show times are...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
thesuntimesnews.com

The Farm Side of Farm-to-Table

As consumers move away from highly processed foods and the vulnerabilities of distant supply chains, locally-sourced foods from area growers are increasing in demand. Sarah Schloss, her husband Pat, and their nine kids/farmhands are part of a growing number of small farms filling the ever-increasing desire for locally sourced food.
CHELSEA, MI
CBS Philly

Open For Business: Skippack Shop S.A. Oliver & Co. Perfect Little Place To Get Into Spirit Of Giving

SKIPPACK, Pa. (CBS) — Now that Halloween is behind us, many people have their sights on the upcoming holiday season. In this week’s Open for Business segment, CBS3 heads to S.A. Oliver & Co. in Skippack, the perfect little shop to get you into the spirit of giving. “I grew up in western New York and there’s a small town called Medina, New York,” Steve Oliver said. “It’s the type that you see Christmas movies about, and I remember as a kid walking down and there’s Christmas music playing and there’s beautiful lights strung across and everything and literally shops. A...
SKIPPACK, PA
CBS Sacramento

iPhone-Wielding Local Woman Has Photos Featured In Sacramento Art Gallery

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A local woman is turning everyday sights into works of art—all with just her iPhone. Carol Mott-Binkly loves taking pictures. This self-described goofball, who is a mother to five chickens and two chihuahuas, worked in the advertising and marketing department at Tower Records for 19 years. So wherever she walks, she’s always got her iPhone ready. “All of my photos are random,” she said. “They’re not posed, they’re not planned. They just happen.” Her work is called street art photography. Her work has been published in the Sacramento Bee and served as a bell ringer during the KVIE auction. Dee Neath is...
SACRAMENTO, CA
cbslocal.com

Thanks To Little-Known County Program, Family Buys Vacant Lot In Bronzeville And Is Transforming It Into Community Garden

CHICAGO (CBS) — Residents on one Bronzeville block are welcoming the upgrade of a plot of land from ugly abandoned lot to beloved community garden. And it is all made possible by a little-known government program that lets you buy unloved property at a huge discount. CBS 2’s Jim Williams showed us Wednesday morning how it is helping grow hope and love – along with fresh produce.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Baltimore

Four Maryland Sites Added To National Underground Railroad Network To Freedom

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Four Maryland sites have been added by the National Park Service to the National Underground Railroad Network To Freedom, a program promoting locations associated with enslaved people who escaped to freedom. Mount Clare Railroad Station at the B&O Railroad Museum, Elkridge Furnace at Patapsco Valley State Park, a farm that historically used slave labor and a former plantation were added to the program, the Maryland Office of Tourism said Monday. “The stories of freedom seekers, who risked everything to claim their liberty, inspire us every time we review Network to Freedom applications,” said National Park Service Deputy Director Shawn Benge. “The new listings...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

K&L Gates Donates 75 Trees To Be Planted In Mellon Square Park

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — New life is coming to Mellon Park. The Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy is planting 75 new trees there. On Monday, they added a Sweetbay Magnolia Tree. (Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Rob Hopson) The Conservancy is working with K&L Gates on the project. The company donated the trees in honor of its 75th anniversary. “It’s wonderful to be able to walk around the many parks that exist in the green spaces and it’s a time when people can come have lunch, or just take a break from work, and to be able to sit in the shade and see beautiful flowers and trees is a wonderful thing, and we’re happy to contribute to that,” said Thomas J. Smith. K&L Gates will continue to work with the Parks Conservancy over the next year to plant the remaining trees.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Minnesota

Wha’ Happened? Primo Northern Lights Viewing Opportunity Largely A Bust

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — This weekend was supposed to bring a prime northern lights viewing opportunity for much of Minnesota and, for the most part, it turned out to be a bust. The state was under a solar storm watch this weekend, and it appeared that the peak viewing time for the aurora borealis was expected to fall from 4 to 7 a.m. Sunday, with the greatest chance to see them away from the Twin Cities, largely in northern Minnesota. WCCO’s weather team reached out to information security engineer and self-professed amateur astronomer Tony Rice, who provided some context to why the viewing...
ASTRONOMY
CBS San Francisco

Halloween And Outside Lands Converge At Golden Gate Park

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The final day of the Outside Lands music festival converged on Halloween and drew tens of thousands of costumed fans to Golden Gate Park. The celebrants included a dancing tiger, an astronaut and Britney Spears among a sea of people. “That’s why we came today,” said Hannah Godwin of San Diego. “Let’s just like analyze all the costumes, like hang out, people watching, it’s just like such a good vibe honestly.” “We came last night and we’re looking at the crowd, and it’s kind of surreal to see thousands and thousands of people,” added...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
visiteureka.com

Malicious Monster Truck Tour

Monster Trucks are coming back to the Redwood Acres Raceway!. Rock Star, California Kid, Identity Theft, Spitfire, and Power House will battle it out in head to head Monster Truck competition. Want to ride in a real Monster Truck? Identity Theft The Ride will be giving rides!. MEGASAURUS, a real...
