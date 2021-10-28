SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The final day of the Outside Lands music festival converged on Halloween and drew tens of thousands of costumed fans to Golden Gate Park.
The celebrants included a dancing tiger, an astronaut and Britney Spears among a sea of people.
“That’s why we came today,” said Hannah Godwin of San Diego. “Let’s just like analyze all the costumes, like hang out, people watching, it’s just like such a good vibe honestly.”
“We came last night and we’re looking at the crowd, and it’s kind of surreal to see thousands and thousands of people,” added...
