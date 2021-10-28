CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emma Raducanu gifts her US Open trophy to the National Tennis Centre in London as a 'big thank you' for the LTA helping the British teenager claim a fairytale win in New York

By Mike Dickson
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Emma Raducanu has made a long term loan of her US Open trophy to the National Tennis Centre as a thank you for the support she received from the British game.

After making the last eight of the Transylvania Open on Thursday the Kent teenager revealed that she wanted it displayed at Roehampton in appreciation of the assistance she has had from the Lawn Tennis Association.

'I just think the LTA have done so much for me, and I wanted them to have it as a sign and a big thank you for everything they done, helping me through the young ages,' said Raducanu after defeating Romania's Ana Bogdan 6-3, 6-4.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PeuSF_0cfdRWf400
 Emma Raducanu with the US Open trophy following her stunning win over Leylah Fernandez

'They took control in my development so it's a little gift. I haven't actually seen it yet. I got it shipped straight to the NTC so I can't wait to go. I don't know if it's there right now, but that's the address.'

Not everyone is so grateful for the governing body's largesse, which in this case involved funding for coaching and travel from her young teenage years. As with many things Raducanu, her attitude is not entirely in keeping with the norm.

She showed more evidence of what a talent she is in beating a determined opponent ranked just outside the top 100 with more ease than her first round progression.

It set up an intriguing quarter final against 19-year-old Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk, the world No 55.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lH9So_0cfdRWf400
Raducanu seen at the National Tennis Centre following her US Open triumph in September

Kostyuk took a very different tennis path through her teenage years to Raducanu, dedicating herself to the game with a professional zeal while the British player was giving more priority to gaining GCSEs and A-levels.

She was viewed as a coming phenomenon when reaching the third round of the Australian Open at just 15. Since then her progress has been more steady than spectacular.

When the two players' paths crossed in junior events the amount of time they were giving to tennis was evident.

'Marta is a great opponent, she absolutely destroyed me in the juniors every single time, so it will be an interesting match, I'm looking forward to it,' said Raducanu.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29z15y_0cfdRWf400
The 18-year-old beat Romania's Ana Bogdan to reach the last eight at the Transylvania Open

'But she was playing full-time and practicing, on the road, from a very young age. She developed a lot of skills doing that. I kind of came from behind and caught up this year.

'She's a great mover and great athlete. But the match-up is going to be pretty different because we've both come a long way since.

'I was taking months off at a time sitting exams or because of the Covid pandemic while other players were playing on the tour. I definitely wanted to get out there myself, but I just needed to trust that I was doing the right thing. That hunger that I got from taking a bit of a break has helped me throughout this summer.'

It will be the first quarter final she has played at regular WTA Tour level after proving too solid for Bogdan, who nonetheless provided a proper test.

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

