Still no Sid as DeSmith gets rare start against Flames

By Jim Colony
 5 days ago

Sidney Crosby was among the Penguins who took part in the morning skate – and Mike Sullivan says Sid is “getting closer and closer” but the captain will not play tonight against Calgary at PPG Paints Arena.

“The timeline on how we deal with Sid we will keep internally,” said Sullivan, who describes Crosby as day-to-day. “We consult with our medical staff over the course of each day. We are trying to make sure to put Sid in the best position to be successful."

That leaves the door open for him to make his season debut Saturday night against New Jersey, which is a divisional game. Sullivan is “confident” that Jeff Carter, who is asymptomatic, to be released from Covid protocol Friday so he could conceivably play Saturday, as well.

Meanwhile, Casey DeSmith – who hasn’t played since the second game of the season – will start in goal against the Flames. He lost, 5-4 in overtime, two Thursdays ago. He’s looking forward to finally getting another shot.

“It’s a very spread out schedule here in October, so good for the guys to kind of save the legs a little and put our best foot forward every night,” DeSmith said Wednesday. “That’s obviously a positive. But, for me, a couple more game on the bench than I would like obviously.”

Of course, in between games – and on game days – DeSmith has done what he can to stay as sharp as he can.  “Just working with Chico (goaltenders coach Andy Chiodo), getting used to working with him and the way he does things has been really nice and we’ve been putting in a lot of extra time after practice, things like that.

Sullivan has been conscious of DeSmith’s position. “We certainly want to keep both guys sharp and that’s an important part of managing the workload of goaltenders,” he said. “One of the things we take into consideration is the duration between starts. Obviously we don’t want any one of them going too long between starts before they get back in the net It doesn’t necessarily put them in the best position if that duration becomes too long.”

DeSmith had better make the most of tonight since – after tonight - there are five more games until they play on back-to-back nights November 13 th and 14 th .  “We’ve looked at the schedule - and I’ve always said this,” Sullivan added, “we’ve penciled in guys in certain spots where we think it is advantageous for both of them to keep them sharp and keep them at their best but they’re penciled in for a reason.”

Another injury note – Bryan Rust who has been out for two weeks with a lower body injury skated again this morning.

Potash Alert – It is 90’s Night so expect AT&T Sports host Dan Potash to be outrageous.

Face-off tonight is just after 7:00

NHL

As Cliché As It Gets: Fast Start

RALEIGH, NC - As the Meatloaf hit goes, "Two out of three ain't bad." For Canes forward Jesper Fast, two goals on three shots to begin the campaign certainly isn't bad either. It's the first time that Fast has started any season in his now nine-year career with goals in consecutive games (h/t @CanesStats/Twitter).
NHL
93.7 The Fan

Lange finally gets that milkshake from Malkin

The Penguins celebrated the Hall of Fame career of legendary broadcaster Mike Lange, who announced his retirement prior to the season, on Tuesday evening. While the Penguins may have fallen in a shootout to the Dallas Stars, it didn’t dampen a night that was all about the man who converted so many people into becoming Pittsburgh Penguins fans.
NHL
93.7 The Fan

WATCH: Sidney Crosby talks with media

Crosby, who still working his way back from wrist surgery in September, skated before practice Friday, and then stuck around to participate in the entirety of the team’s practice.
NHL
kingstonthisweek.com

Michael Hutchinson gets rare home start Friday with Maple Leafs

Michael Hutchinson will have some favourable wind conditions as he makes his first start of the season for the Maple Leafs. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. Whether it results in a win remains to be seen. With Petr Mrazek hurt, Hutchinson was...
NHL
cbslocal.com

Penguins: Sidney Crosby Not Playing Against Calgary Flames Tonight

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Sidney Crosby has been ruled out for tonight’s game against the Calgary Flames. “The timeline on how we deal with Sid we will keep internally,” Coach Mike Sullivan said. “He is getting closer and closer. We consult with our medical staff over the course of each day. We are trying to make sure to put Sid in the best position to be successful.”
NHL
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Husso gets first start of the season in goal for Blues against Kings

Ville Husso will get his first start in goal this season when the Blues play the Kings on Monday night at Enterprise Center. Jordan Binnington has been in the goal the first four games, going 4-0 with a 2.75 goals-against average and a .919 save percentage. “Binnington has played four...
NHL
