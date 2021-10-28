CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Team USA will wear buffalo plaid uniforms by Ralph Lauren in Beijing

By Nexstar Media Wire, The Associated Press
WBRE
WBRE
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=145fv5_0cfdRKJa00

NEW YORK (AP) — With a buffalo plaid design and a nod to sustainability, Ralph Lauren on Thursday unveiled navy blue uniforms for Team USA to wear during the closing ceremonies of the winter Olympics and Paralympics in Beijing.

Just six months after the summer games closed in Tokyo, winter athletes are gearing up for China in February. After competition ends, they’ll be parading in a hooded puffer jacket with the red-and-blue plaid front and back. It’s made of recycled polyester and recycled down.

A white fleece pant for the men and fleece-lined leggings in navy for the women, along with gloves and sturdy boots, were also made with recycled polyester. The athletes will wear a turtleneck sweater in the same blue adorned with the American flag and the Olympic rings in white.

The sweater is made of responsibly sourced U.S. wool, the company said. That effort goes in hand with a Ralph Lauren promise to use only recycled wool or U.S. wool certified to meet the Responsible Wool Standard by 2025.

“We are highly invested in scaling sustainability solutions that have the potential to significantly reduce our and the wider industry’s impact,” chief branding and innovation officer David Lauren said in a statement.

In all, every piece was made in the U.S. Ralph Lauren has been an official outfitter of Team USA since 2008. The closing ceremony uniforms were unveiled 100 days out from the start of the Beijing Games.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=286AX2_0cfdRKJa00
    Snowboarder Jamie Anderson, left, and bobsledder Aja Evans model the Team USA Beijing winter Olympics closing ceremony uniforms designed by Ralph Lauren on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JtNWj_0cfdRKJa00
    Alpine skier Ryan Cochran-Siegle models the Team USA Beijing winter Olympics closing ceremony uniforms designed by Ralph Lauren on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X0qN0_0cfdRKJa00
    Snowboarder Jamie Anderson models the Team USA Beijing winter Olympics closing ceremony uniforms designed by Ralph Lauren on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
  • This combination of photos shows, from left, snowboarder Jamie Anderson, bobsledder Aja Evans and alpine skier Ryan Cochran-Siegle modeling the Team USA Beijing winter Olympics closing ceremony uniforms designed by Ralph Lauren on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pDfv2_0cfdRKJa00
    The Team USA Beijing winter Olympics closing ceremony uniforms designed by Ralph Lauren are displayed on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

The gear for fans evoking the Beijing designs went on sale Thursday at Ralphlauren.com , from red plaid duffels and backpacks to white puffer jackets in a bold Olympic ring print. There are tracksuits in the same graphic print and a range of hats, warmup gear and the same tie ankle boots in red or white that will be on the feet of Team USA.

A portion of proceeds from consumer sales of the collection supports the U.S. teams. More will go on sale pegged to the design of opening ceremony uniforms, to be rolled out after the new year.

Two-time gold medalist Jamie Anderson, a snowboarder who is among Ralph Lauren’s athlete ambassadors, was thrilled with the parade look as she prepares for an attempted three-peat. She also has a silver medal.

“I was just saying how cozy this jacket is,” the 31-year-old told The Associated Press at Ralph Lauren’s Madison Avenue showroom. “It just feels really good. Like, quality. You know they’re going to last forever, which is awesome.”

The jacket’s inside pocket was a hit.

Beijing offering COVID-19 boosters before Olympics

Anderson spent her pandemic year cross-training in Whistler, Canada — her base. The down time helped her dig into surfing, mountain biking and skateboarding.

“Beijing doesn’t have the best snow in the world, unfortunately, but you kind of work with what you have and do your best,” she said. “Hopefully, the snow gods will come through.”

For slopestyle, she’ll head to runs she can’t wait to try at the Genting Resort Secret Garden in the mountain town of Zhangjiakou City.

Bobsledder Aja Evans, who earned bronze in Sochi in 2014, retired after competing in 2018 in Pyeongchang, but she couldn’t stay away.

“In retiring I needed to take a step back and just figure out who I was as a person,” said the 33-year-old Evans. “So much of my adult life had been tied to my Olympic journey, and you get a little kind of confused as far as what you want to do.”

What she wants to do, she said, is continue to work with the children in her community on the south side of Chicago as she lives out her passion.

“I want to inspire and uplift,” Evans said.

As for the uniforms, she said: “I’m loving the plaid. It gives me a sort of ski resort vibe.”

US companies announce plans for gene-edited strawberries

Skier Ryan Cochran-Siegle, who competes in alpine, is heading to his second Olympics in search of his first medal. Skiing, the Vermonter said, is in his blood.

“My whole family, we were all skiers growing up. My grandfather had a small little ski area, just a tow rope and a T-bar. I was the youngest of my cousins and we all just kind of grew up loving it,” he said.

The plaid, said the 29-year-old, speaks to home.

“Yeah, in Vermont we have a good variety of plaid,” Cochran-Siegle smiled. “I have a good number of flannels.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
PopSugar

Take a Look at Ralph Lauren's 2022 Team USA Olympic Games Closing-Ceremony Outfits

Outfitting Team USA in every Olympic Games since 2008, Ralph Lauren has announced the newest closing-ceremony outfits to be worn by Olympians and Paralympians in Beijing. The outfits consist of a knit beanie, woven pants, leggings, a wool sweater, a long-sleeve shirt, a down jacket, socks, and gloves. Continuing its...
SPORTS
News Channel Nebraska

Canada and USA unveil 2022 Winter Olympic uniforms

The 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing are not yet upon us, but Team USA and Team Canada are already facing off for style points. Hot off the heels of Team Canada's six-year Lululemon partnership announcement on Tuesday -- which also included the unveiling of the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic opening and closing ceremony uniforms -- Ralph Lauren has released what the American athletes will wear for their closing looks.
BEAUTY & FASHION
WANE-TV

Here’s what Team USA will wear in Beijing

Ralph Lauren has unveiled navy blue uniforms for Team USA to wear during the closing ceremonies of the winter Olympics and Paralympics in Beijing. Just six months after the summer games closed in Tokyo, winter athletes are gearing up for China in February. After competition ends, they’ll be parading in a hooded puffer jacket with the red-and-blue plaid on the front and made of recycled polyester and recycled down.
APPAREL
Sourcing Journal

Ralph Lauren Makes Play for Regenerative American-Grown Cotton

Ralph Lauren and the Soil Health Institute have launched a program to help U.S. cotton farmers implement regenerative practices. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Vermont State
NBC Sports

Team USA athletes to know ahead of the 2022 Beijing Olympics

The Olympic torch was passed on at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo two months ago, but it’s already time to turn our attention to the upcoming Winter Olympics. The 2022 Beijing Olympics begin in just 100 days. The postponement of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics created an even shorter turnaround than usual between the Summer and Winter Games.
SPORTS
Highsnobiety

Shop the Best of Polo Ralph Lauren Fall/Winter 2021 Here

Some brands are so deeply woven into the fabric of contemporary fashion that they don’t need to reinvent themselves. Polo Ralph Lauren falls squarely into this category. Having outfitted America’s prep scene and much of the hip-hop community throughout the ‘90s and ‘00s, it’s no stretch to say it's a cross-genre icon at this point. But, with the Polo Ralph Lauren FW21 collection, the brand has a distinctively modern focus.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
SPY

The Most Stylish Bomber Jackets for Men Trying To Keep Cool in Cold Weather

Some of the best bomber jackets of 2021 were just recently released, but bombers have been around for several years. Like many staples of the men’s fashion world, they originated as military apparel. Ace American pilots wore bomber jackets to keep them warm in high altitudes. They were so easy to wear that those pilots wore them on their off-hours, and they quickly crossed over into civilian wear. The MA-1 Bomber Jacket (that’s its name) caught the eye of menswear designers, and the next thing you know James Dean was wearing a red one in Rebel Without a Cause. Back in...
APPAREL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Lauren
Person
Ralph Lauren
WWD

Ralph Lauren Builds Momentum, Logs $193 Million Profit

Click here to read the full article. Ralph Lauren Corp. bounced back in the fiscal second quarter.  The company’s profits tallied $193.3 million, or $2.57 a diluted share, up from losses of $39.1 million, or 53 cents, a year ago when the pandemic kept shoppers close to home. More from WWDBTS' Fashion Moments From Their MTV Unplugged PerformanceRalph Lauren to Become Official Outfitter of the Australian Open'Very Ralph' Screening in Paris Adjusted earnings of $2.62 came in well ahead of the $1.99 analysts projected, helping push shares of the company up 1.7 percent to $131.90 in premarket trading. Ralph Lauren’s revenues for the quarter...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Front Office Sports

Ralph Lauren Leans On Sports In Q2

Ralph Lauren Corporation posted second-quarter earnings on Tuesday, recording a 26% revenue increase to $1.5 billion, due in part to its Summer of Sports sponsorships. Team USA sported Ralph Lauren at the Tokyo Olympics and the 43rd Ryder Cup, weeks after the brand teamed up with tennis’ U.S. Open. Earlier...
MLB
WWD

Patrice Louvet Sees Ralph Lauren Momentum Despite Headwinds

Click here to read the full article. The pony is on the move. Ralph Lauren Corp. charged back from last year’s lockdowns in the fiscal second quarter — and now Patrice Louvet is looking to maintain that momentum in the face of inflationary pressure and supply chain turmoil.More from WWDBTS' Fashion Moments From Their MTV Unplugged PerformanceRalph Lauren to Become Official Outfitter of the Australian Open'Very Ralph' Screening in Paris “All in all, our game plan is just to run the play using the plan we have while mitigating the headwinds,” Louvet, president and chief executive officer, told WWD. Ralph Lauren — like...
BUSINESS
Footwear News

Emily Ratajkowski Pops in Red Heels With Sleek White Midi Dress at WSJ Innovator Awards

Emily Ratajkowski brought a punch to her sleek red carpet style at the WSJ Innovator Awards in New York City on Monday. While posing outside the Awards, the model wore a white Khaite midi dress. The number featured an off-the-shoulder silhouette, as well as a twisted bodice and allover ruching. Ratajkowski kept her accessories minimal to make her look the focal point, only accessorizing with her wedding ring and a slouchy brown leather clutch — also by Khaite. For footwear, Ratajkowski gave her look a bold pop of color with deep red leather open-toed mules. The pair featured leather uppers, as well as...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beijing Olympics#Team Usa#Ap#Navy#American
Sourcing Journal

Ralph Lauren Q2: Denim, Home Trends & Supply Chain Flexibility

Ralph Lauren sees the potential for growth in denim and in home goods. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
APPAREL
Footwear News

Heidi Klum Edges Up in a Lace Romper, Frilly Blazer & Height-Boosting Booties

Heidi Klum found the perfect glam edge for Tracey Cunningham’s “True Color” book launch party last night in Los Angeles. Supporting the haircare artist, Klum arrived on the yellow carpet in all-black attire. The model opted for a mini, lace-paneled romper to start the look off, layering it under a coordinating blazer with similar sheer fabric across the sleeves. To elevate the look further, Klum slipped on a pair of patent leather booties set atop a towering heel and lifted platform base. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) Earlier this week, the supermodel channeled “Cats” for...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Kate Upton Discovers the Perfect Fall Statement Jacket in Leather Shorts & Tights

Kate Upton made a case for wild style this week with her discovery of a chic fall jacket. Showing off her shopping find on Instagram, the model paused for a quick dressing room selfie in her new leopard print outerwear from Saint Laurent; the collared $3,890 design included structured shoulders, double pockets and layers of tan suede fringe for an edgy touch. Upton layered the statement design over leather shorts and opaque tights — the legwear acts as coverage to balance out the shorter hem of her bottoms, providing a versatile way to style pieces in your closet this season. To round out...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Rihanna Wins Halloween in a Dior Sweater & ‘The Gunna’z’ Boots

Not that anyone is surprised, but Rihanna won Halloween again. This year, the “What’s My Name” singer decided to emulate her fellow musician, Gunna, with an eerily realistic recreation of one of his most infamous looks. For the costume, Rihanna modeled a Dior sweater layered under a leather vest and endless chain necklaces; the look also included knee-length shorts and designer shades. View this post on Instagram A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) The real kicker of the costume was Gunna’s — and therefore Rihanna’s — choice of footwear. The knee-high leather sneakers offered a unique appeal, set atop a white stacked...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Fashion
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
Footwear News

Beyoncé Sparkles in Louboutin Glitter Pumps and Dazzling Anklets With Micro Blazer Dress

Beyoncé opted for a business casual look that she posted on her social media while abroad. The global superstar posted to her Instagram on Friday while in London right after attending the “The Harder They Fall” opening gala at the 65th BFI London Film Festival with husband Jay-Z. She showed off an outfit styled by KJ Moody, which consisted of a custom black long-sleeved Sergio Hudson blazer micro dress with white detailing and white buttons. The look was topped off with a silver Jimmy Choo bag and dark black rectangle sunglasses. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Kate Middleton Is Royally Blue in Sharp Midi Dress and Navy Pumps at Climate Change Reception

Kate Middleton stepped out on for a reception in royal blue style during the COP26 UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow. The Duchess of Cambridge arrived at a reception, hosted by the Royal Family, in a sharp blue midi dress. The bold piece featured pointed shoulders, long sleeves and a cinched waist with two black buttons. Middleton kept her accessories simple, opting for diamond drop earrings, a navy suede clutch and red flower brooch. This marked her second appearance of the day, after speaking with youths about climate change during the conference at the Alexandra Park Sports Hub. For footwear, Middleton continued her blue...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Harry Styles Brings Halloween Magic to NYC in Custom Dorothy Outfit and Ruby Slippers

Harry Styles dressed in magical fashion for his “Harryween Fancy Dress Party” concert at Madison Square Garden on Saturday. The “Watermelon Sugar” singer hit the stage in a costume directly inspired by Dorothy from “The Wizard of Oz.” Styles’ look featured a blue and white gingham minidress with a red heart print and white collar. His ensemble was complete with a matching hair bow, white bloomers and red tights—plus, of course, a Toto stuffed animal in a wicker basket. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Footwear News (@footwearnews) For footwear, the former One Direction member wore custom Gucci boots...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WBRE

WBRE

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
330K+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy