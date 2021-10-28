CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Bulls name Joakim Noah a team ambassador: 'It means so much to me that I’m now a Bull for life'

By Cody Westerlund
 5 days ago

(670 The Score) The Bulls have named franchise icon Joakim Noah a team ambassador, they announced Thursday afternoon. The news came ahead of the organization being set to honor him with a series of tributes in the evening during the Bulls-Knicks game at the United Center.

“I’m truly humbled to be honored by both the team and city that I have always loved and respected,” Noah said in a statement. “Even more so to be able to celebrate tonight with family, friends, former players and coaches and – most of all – the Bulls fans who helped drive my energy throughout my years in a Bulls uniform at the United Center. It means so much to me that I’m now a Bull for life. I love you all and am thrilled tonight to solidify my continued connection with the Bulls and the city of Chicago in this new chapter of my life.”

The Bulls selected Noah at No. 9 overall in the 2007 NBA Draft. He played the first nine of his 13 NBA seasons with Chicago, becoming the heart and soul of the team and a fan favorite. He was a two-time All-Star and won the NBA Defensive Player of the Year award in 2014, when he also finished fourth in MVP voting.

In his role as an ambassador Noah “will work with the organization to build relationships with people throughout Chicago and across Bulls Nation,” the team said in a press release. Additionally, the Bulls will make an annual donation to Noah’s charity, the Noah’s Arc Foundation, as part of the organization’s commitment to him and his work in the community.

“When Joakim played for the Bulls, you could see how much he cared about the kids and everything that’s going on in the city,” Bulls COO and president Michael Reinsdorf said in a statement. "He still comes into town, and he still cares so much. People in Chicago realize that he was more than just a basketball player. He was someone who cared about the community, someone who was going to do his best to make a difference in this world and he has. Joakim embodies every quality you’d want in a team ambassador. This is a natural next step for a former player with such strong history of giving back to Chicago.”

Cody Westerlund is a sports editor for 670TheScore.com and covers the Bulls. Follow him on Twitter @CodyWesterlund .

