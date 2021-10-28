Westchester man pleads guilty to burglarizing multiple schools amid pandemic

MOUNT VERNON, N.Y. (WCBS 880) — A Westchester man pleaded guilty this week to burglarizing multiple schools throughout the county amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to District Attorney Miriam Rocah.

Donald Bennett, 62, of Mount Vernon, entered a guilty plea on Tuesday to burglary in the third degree, which covered all the charges in his indictment.

According to Rocah, the first burglary happened on Feb. 20, 2020, and the most recent was reported on Feb. 28, 2021.

Bennett is accused in each incident, with prosecutors saying he unlawfully entered and stole items from Immaculate Heart of Mary School in Scarsdale, The Masters School in Dobbs Ferry, Mercy College in Irvington, and Waverly School in Eastchester

Stolen items included wallets, cash, credit cards and other valuables.

“I share the concern of parents and other residents who recognize that it is both deeply disturbing and absolutely unacceptable for anyone to enter a school building unlawfully,” Rocah said in a statement after announcing Bennett’s arraignment. “I am committed to keeping our children, teachers and school staff safe and feeling as secure as possible.”

Bennett was arrested on March 4, following an investigation by the Dobbs Ferry, Irvington, New Rochelle and Scarsdale police departments.

The DA noted that Bennett is a previously convicted felon. He now faces a maximum of 7 years in state prison.