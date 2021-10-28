CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Vernon, NY

Westchester man pleads guilty to burglarizing multiple schools amid pandemic

By Erica Brosnan
WCBS News Radio 880
WCBS News Radio 880
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ycH2H_0cfdRE1E00

MOUNT VERNON, N.Y. (WCBS 880) — A Westchester man pleaded guilty this week to burglarizing multiple schools throughout the county amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to District Attorney Miriam Rocah.

Donald Bennett, 62, of Mount Vernon, entered a guilty plea on Tuesday to burglary in the third degree, which covered all the charges in his indictment.

According to Rocah, the first burglary happened on Feb. 20, 2020, and the most recent was reported on Feb. 28, 2021.

Bennett is accused in each incident, with prosecutors saying he unlawfully entered and stole items from Immaculate Heart of Mary School in Scarsdale, The Masters School in Dobbs Ferry, Mercy College in Irvington, and Waverly School in Eastchester

Stolen items included wallets, cash, credit cards and other valuables.

“I share the concern of parents and other residents who recognize that it is both deeply disturbing and absolutely unacceptable for anyone to enter a school building unlawfully,” Rocah said in a statement after announcing Bennett’s arraignment. “I am committed to keeping our children, teachers and school staff safe and feeling as secure as possible.”

Bennett was arrested on March 4, following an investigation by the Dobbs Ferry, Irvington, New Rochelle and Scarsdale police departments.

The DA noted that Bennett is a previously convicted felon. He now faces a maximum of 7 years in state prison.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Westchester County, NY
City
Dobbs Ferry, NY
City
New Rochelle, NY
City
Waverly, NY
Westchester County, NY
Crime & Safety
Mount Vernon, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Irvington, NY
City
Mount Vernon, NY
City
Scarsdale, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Convicted Felon#Guilty Plea#District#Immaculate Heart Of#Mary School#The Masters School#Mercy College#Waverly School#Eastchester Stolen#The Dobbs Ferry#Da
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WCBS News Radio 880

WCBS News Radio 880

New York City, NY
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/wcbs880

Comments / 0

Community Policy