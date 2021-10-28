CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Electoral Court Clears Bolsonaro, Judge Warns of Fake News Crackdown in 2022 Vote

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil's authorities will not tolerate the dissemination of fake news in next year's elections, a Supreme Court justice said on Thursday after an electoral court acquitted far-right President Jair Bolsonaro of such a crime...

www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
kelo.com

Bolsonaro asks Supreme Court to intervene to avoid social media suspension

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro asked the Supreme Court on Wednesday to block a possible ruling suspending him from social media. A Senate investigative committee on Tuesday called for https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/brazil-senate-committee-approves-report-calling-bolsonaro-be-indicted-2021-10-26 Bolsonaro to be indicted for nine crimes related to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, and asked that his social media accounts be suspended for spreading misinformation about COVID-19.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WSB Radio

Brazil senators to vote on urging charges for Bolsonaro

BRASILIA, Brazil — (AP) — A Brazilian Senate committee will vote Tuesday on a report recommending President Jair Bolsonaro face a series of criminal indictments for actions that allegedly added to the world's second-highest COVID-19 death toll. The report is the culmination of the 11-member committee's six-month investigation of the...
POLITICS
WISH-TV

Brazilian commission votes in favor of recommending criminal charges against Bolsonaro

(CNN) — A Brazilian commission investigating the government’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic has voted in favor of charges against President Jair Bolsonaro, among others. Seven of the commission’s eleven senators voted on Tuesday evening to support recommendations contained in a 1,288-page report on the pandemic. The document calls for...
POLITICS
Deadline

Bad Night For Joe Biden As Republican Glenn Youngkin Wins Virginia; New Jersey Governor Wants “Every Vote” Counted In Tight Race

SEVENTH UPDAE, 9:41 PM PT: “This is the announcement that Joe Biden will not be happy to hear and shows how incredibly divided this country is,” said CNN’s Jake Tapper as the cable newser called the Virginia gubernatorial election for Republican Glenn Youngkin. While Democrat Terry McAuliffe has not yet conceded his latest bid for his old job, CNN followed MSNBC in pegging Youngkin as the Old Dominion’s new chief executive just before 9:30 PM PT. The Associated Press called the race for Youngkin at 9:37 PM PT. In a trend that was pretty clear for most of the night, Youngkin...
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jair Bolsonaro
Arizona Mirror

Supreme Court unanimously strikes down mask mandate, ‘critical race theory’ bans

The Arizona Supreme Court found that several provisions of the 2022 budget, including a controversial ban on face mask mandates in K-12 schools, violate a provision of the state constitution requiring individual bills to encompass a single subject.  The ruling will likely bring about a seismic shift in the way lawmakers craft future budgets.  Less […] The post Supreme Court unanimously strikes down mask mandate, ‘critical race theory’ bans appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
CONGRESS & COURTS
honknews.com

U.S. States to Start Distributing of Stimulus Checks

State governments in the United States are now responsible for their inhabitants’ welfare, after the federal government’s decision not to provide another stimulus check to citizens. While the federal government stepped in during the pandemic’s early stages, it is now up to states to give further economic help to families...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Lauren Boebert ridiculed after attack on Greta Thunberg backfires

Colorado Representative Lauren Boebert has been widely condemned after attacking 18-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg, after her speech outside Cop26.In Glasgow, Ms Thunberg said: “No more blah blah blah”, in reference to climate summit talks between world leaders. “No more whatever the f**k they’re doing inside there,” she added. Boebert’s “tell me without telling me” joke relating to the speech went down like a lead balloon on Twitter. “Tell me you have absolutely no idea why you’re protesting without telling me you have absolutely no idea what you’re protesting,” wrote the Colorado congresswoman.“How adult of you to pick on a kid,”...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Esquire

The Supreme Court May Execute Steve Bannon's Plan to Destroy the Administrative State

On Monday, the Supreme Court heard challenges to the draconian Texas anti-choice law, a proceeding that might well be the first tolling of the death knell for the reproductive freedom that ensued after the Court’s decision in Roe v. Wade. This is undoubtedly a momentous bit of business, especially in the context of how we came to this 6-3 conservative majority on the high bench. However, on Friday, when very few people were watching, the Court took another action that is equally terrifying. Remember when Steve Bannon was yammering about destroying “the administrative state”? Members of the Supreme Court do. From the New York Times:
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fake News#Crackdown#Electoral Court Clears#Reuters#Tse
USNI News

China and Russia Are Waging Irregular Warfare Against the United States: It is Time for a U.S. Global Response, Led by Special Operations Command

America’s adversaries already are fighting a sophisticated, enduring, low-intensity war against the United States and its allies. China and Russia’s ongoing campaigns demand the United States restructure its agencies, strategies, policies, and resources to better employ irregular warfare (IW) and meet the challenge. The U.S. government’s current approach to strategic competition is problematic, but there are military, technological, interagency, and combined approaches that would enable the nation to stay ahead of its adversaries and keep competition from escalating to kinetic warfare. Fortunately, the Department of Defense has a large, capable organization, with forces deployed around the world, that can employ IW to prevail in great power competition (GPC): U.S. Special Operations Forces (SOF).
MILITARY
Washington Post

Joe Manchin throws a verbal bomb at progressives and accidentally hits the centrists

Sen. Joe Manchin III just issued a lengthy statement to reporters in which he declared, with great dramatic flourish, that he will not support the Build Back Better social policy bill if it doesn’t meet various specifications, while sternly lecturing progressives in the process. The West Virginia Democrat blasted the package for unspecified fiscal “gimmicks” that, he said, put paying for it in peril.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Country
Brazil
The Independent

Kavanaugh flags a major catch in Texas anti-abortion law for conservative gun owners

Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, one of the most recent additions to the Court’s conservative majority, hinted on Monday that he questioned the precedent that would be set by allowing a Texas law banning abortions after six weeks to stand.At issue is a provision in the law that seeks to go around language barring the state from enforcing the abortion ban, and instead relying on lawsuits filed by private citizens to act as an enforcement measure.Critics of the law have suggested that the language could lead to all kinds of attempts to curtail rights guaranteed by the US Constitution...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS Miami

Democratic Primary To Replace Rep. Hastings Too Close To Call; Jason Mariner Wins Republican Primary

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/AP) — Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick and Dale Holness are neck and neck in the the Democratic primary to replace late U.S. Rep. Alcee Hastings, while the Republican side had a clear-cut winner. With nearly 99% of the vote counted, fewer than 100 votes separated Broward County Commissioner Holness and health care company CEO Cherfilus-McCormick. Each had nearly 24% of the vote, leading the crowded 11-person primary. Businessman Jason Mariner won the Republican primary, defeating Greg Musselwhite, but is considered a longshot to win the general election in the overwhelmingly Democratic district that includes parts of Broward and Palm Beach counties. Hastings was first elected...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Washington Examiner

The left-wing cable ratings decline is real

Former President Donald Trump's absence from the White House has done a real number on left-wing cable news networks. The post-Trump ratings implosion has never been as glaring as it was this week, following the release of Nielsen Media Research’s year-over-year ratings for the month of October. The bad news...
POTUS
The Guardian

Democrats’ stinging Virginia defeat raises stark questions for Biden’s tenure

Joe Biden exuded confidence. “We’re going to win,” the US president told reporters before departing Cop26 in Glasgow. “I think we’re going to win in Virginia.”. But as Biden returns to Washington, he faces questions about why his prediction was so wrong – and whether Democrats’ loss in the most important election of the year will send his presidency into a downward spiral.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy