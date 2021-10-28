CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

UK to Convene Committee to Look at Fallout From Triggering Article 16 - Sky News

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) - Britain is activating a key government committee to look at the fallout from suspending...

www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Britain tells France: you have 48 hours before we sue you over Brexit fishing threats

The Foreign Secretary has given the French government a 48-hour deadline to withdraw threats against Britain over post-Brexit fishing licences.The Anglo-French relationship was heading for Brexit meltdown on the first day of the UN COP26 climate summit – which the UK is hosting and supposed to be focusing on.But Liz Truss took to the airwaves first thing on Monday to blast "completely unreasonable threats" to the fishing industry and threatened to sue France under the terms of the Brexit deal."They need to withdraw those threats, or else we will use the mechanisms of our trade agreement with the EU...
ECONOMY
The Independent

UK and US in talks to remove ‘damaging’ steel tariffs

The UK and US are in talks to remove “damaging tariffs” from British steel exports, the International Trade Secretary has said.Anne-Marie Trevelyan is understood to have met several times with US trade representative Katherine Tai in a bid to find a solution that lifts tariffs on steel and aluminium produced on both sides of the Atlantic.The Cabinet minister’s comments come after the US Department of Commerce said it was “consulting closely on bilateral and multilateral issues related to steel and aluminium” with Britain.We welcome the Biden Administration’s willingness to work with us to address trade issues relating to steel and...
U.S. POLITICS
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

UK could trigger EU dispute over French fish row: PM

Britain’s Boris Johnson complained to EU chief Ursula Von Der Leyen on Saturday that French threats over fishing were “completely unjustified” as he held out the option of invoking a Brexit dispute tool for the first time. For her part, she tweeted that the European Commission was “intensively engaging for...
ECONOMY
FXStreet.com

Irish PM Martin: Would be unwise, reckless for UK to trigger Article 16

Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin said on Wednesday that it would be unwise and reckless for the British government to trigger Article 16, as reported by Reuters. "Triggering Article 16 would have far-reaching implications for UK-EU relations." "UK raising of the ECJ issue is disingenuous and wrong." "Current situation with...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sky News#Uk#Convene Committee#Reuters
Taylor Daily Press

Great Britain threatens to respond within 48 hours of France’s threats of a hunting conflict | Abroad

If France does not withdraw its threats to British fishermen, truck drivers and exporters within 48 hours, the government in London will respond. British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said. Thus, the struggle over fishing rights in the canal is reaching its climax, despite direct talks between French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson last weekend.
U.K.
The Independent

British vessel remains held by French authorities, despite minister’s claim it had been released

The British vessel at the centre of a furious post-Brexit row over fishing rights remains in the hands of the French authorities – despite a UK cabinet minister claiming it had been released.Environment secretary George Eustice claimed on Tuesday that the scallop vessel Cornelis Gert Jan, seized by French and detained in the port of Le Harve, had been released.“I understand that vessel has now been released and I think there’s going to need to be some further discussions, clearly there was an administrative error at some point,” he told Sky News.But the director of the vessel’s owner Macduff...
U.K.
Reuters

France postpones fishing row sanctions on Britain

LONDON/GLASGOW, Nov 1 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday he was postponing by one day planned trade sanctions on Britain so that negotiators from both sides could work on new proposals to defuse their dispute over post-Brexit fishing rights. France had earlier said that, starting from 2300...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Cop26: Britain tens of billions short on its own green investment

The UK’s ambitious target to become a net-zero economy is in doubt as it hosts the Cop26 climate conference in Glasgow. The chancellor’s budget fell as much as £21bn short of the investment needed to meet the government’s own carbon reduction targets up to 2025, according to exclusive analysis shared with The Independent.The revelation from the Resolution Foundation follows Boris Johnson’s claim that Cop26 will have failed unless the world has committed to “halve emissions by the end of this decade”.To meet its own carbon goals the government would need to invest an additional sum of at least close to...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Cop26: Boris Johnson offers extra £1bn for climate crisis fund, but only if UK economy bounces back

Boris Johnson is pledging to put an extra £1bn into a climate crisis fund for poor nations – but only if the UK economy bounces back from Covid.The pledge comes alongside a warning from the prime minister that it is “one minute to midnight” in the fight against the climate disaster and an appeal for the world “to act now”.“If we don’t get serious about climate change today, it will be too late for our children to do so tomorrow,” Mr Johnson is expected to tell 120 world leaders at the Cop26 opening ceremony in Glasgow.But the United Nations summit...
ADVOCACY
Business Insider

Amazon has told its warehouse workers that they no longer have to wear masks if they're fully vaccinated against COVID-19

Amazon has changed its mask-wearing policy inside warehouses, telling staff they no longer need to wear masks if fully vaccinated, CNBC reported Monday. A notice sent to US Amazon staff on Friday, reported by CNBC, said: "Vaccines are universally available across the US and vaccination rates continue to rise which enables the ability to return to our previous mask policy."
BUSINESS
Telegraph

Royal Marines force US troops to surrender just days into training exercise

Royal Marines have forced US troops to surrender just days into a training exercise after eliminating almost the entire unit. The British commandos “dominated” US forces during a training exercise in California, using a new battle structure. The Telegraph understands the US forces asked for a “reset” half way into...
MILITARY
Cosmopolitan

Experts think Prince Harry might be returning to royal duties

Following the Queen's recent overnight stay in hospital, and advice from her doctors to rest for at least two weeks, its likely that Her Majesty will start to slow down on her Royal duties in the coming weeks and months – particularly as we head towards her Platinum Jubilee next year, which will undoubtedly be an incredibly busy time for the Monarch.
CELEBRITIES
Washington Examiner

Xi demands US money and delivers a dud at COP26

Chinese President Xi Jinping delivered a dud letter to the COP26 climate change summit in Glasgow, Scotland. Failing to attend the summit, the Chinese leader was expected to extend an olive branch with new pledges to cut carbon emissions. Instead, Xi offered no new commitments beyond pre-stated pledges to peak China's carbon emissions by 2030 and reach neutrality by 2060. The lack of new action will greatly disappoint COP26 delegates. It will particularly frustrate the European Union, which regards China's cooperation on climate change as a keystone of its diplomatic partnership with Beijing.
U.S. POLITICS
USNI News

China and Russia Are Waging Irregular Warfare Against the United States: It is Time for a U.S. Global Response, Led by Special Operations Command

America’s adversaries already are fighting a sophisticated, enduring, low-intensity war against the United States and its allies. China and Russia’s ongoing campaigns demand the United States restructure its agencies, strategies, policies, and resources to better employ irregular warfare (IW) and meet the challenge. The U.S. government’s current approach to strategic competition is problematic, but there are military, technological, interagency, and combined approaches that would enable the nation to stay ahead of its adversaries and keep competition from escalating to kinetic warfare. Fortunately, the Department of Defense has a large, capable organization, with forces deployed around the world, that can employ IW to prevail in great power competition (GPC): U.S. Special Operations Forces (SOF).
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Putin and China COMBINE for show of strength: Russia stages massive 'invasion' war games off Ukraine and sends warships through Japan strait with China as Britain, US and Australia hold rival naval exercises in Bay of Bengal

Vladimir Putin today showed off Russia's military strength to the world as massive 'invasion' war games were staged in the Black Sea near the Ukraine and dozens more Kremlin warships joined Chinese gunboats off Japan. More than 40 Russian vessels and 30-plus military planes and 20 helicopters took part in...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy