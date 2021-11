Yara is full of unsavoury characters and it's up to you to decide whether to kill or spare Sean McKay in Far Cry 6. He's your typical corrupt CEO type who's planning on fleeing Yara rather than face the music, and once you reach the end of the mission, The Deported, you'll get to choose his fate. He promises to make it worth your while should you let him live, but is it really worth it? Let's take a look at all the consequences of killing or sparing McKay.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO