New World hit some roadblocks fairly hard in its opening week, as new MMOs tend to do, but things have quieted down a fair amount. The dev team has been hard at work at getting server transfers ready, and they’re about to become available to the game’s players. To keep things from going sideways, server transfers are going to roll out incrementally. So not everyone will be able to access them immediately, just to play it safe. There will be some downtime while the server transfer framework is implemented, and when the game goes live again, this framework is going to be monitored prior to server transfer becoming available.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO