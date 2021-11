Houston police are sharing a bizarre video in the hopes of identifying an enraged driver who instigates a road rage incident after the unidentified male blatantly cuts a delivery driver off on a Houston freeway then proceeds to stop in the middle of the freeway to open the delivery drivers door and punch him in the face. In the video it also looks like the driver of the SUV then backs into the delivery truck for good measure!

HOUSTON, TX ・ 12 DAYS AGO