A smart speaker is one of the easiest ways to optimize your space, offering one compact device with features for everything—from cueing up a throwback playlist while you cook to checking the 10-day forecast as you plan ahead to turning on lights and locking doors. And while a smart speaker is certainly a worthwhile investment in a modern connected home, it can often come with a high price tag. So if you’ve been waiting for the opportune time to snag one of the best smart speakers on the market, we’ve got great news. Best Buy has kicked off its Black Friday discounts early this year so you can skip the holiday rush and get right to the savings on popular products like, you guessed it, this Google Nest Audio smart speaker.

ELECTRONICS ・ 25 MINUTES AGO