Everyone has had their favorite costume from Halloween’s past including your favorite country stars. Check out some of their favorite Halloween costumes and memories below. “I don’t dress up for Halloween, my kids do. My favorite Halloween costume they ever wore was…my second youngest wore a kangaroo outfit a couple of years ago when she was little. So, she was a kangaroo and it had a little baby kangaroo in the pouch…it was funny.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO