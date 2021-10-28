Manhattan City Commission candidates talk downtown funding at forum

Manhattan City Commission candidates on Wednesday had mixed opinions on how they would fund a renovation of the city's mall plaza.

Downtown Manhattan Inc. gave questions to candidates before a public forum at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Bocker II Catering and Events.

In a downtown survey, patrons indicated that green space, shaded space and spaces that include outdoor technology would be ideal for things like live music, children’s activities, holiday displays and interactive events.

All eight candidates support a renovation but looked at different ways of funding a renovation.

John Matta said he would like to re-examine the plan and costs and see what is affordable. He would consider economic development funds and American Rescue Plan Act funds (ARPA).

Rich Jankovich said he believes the plaza is one of the most underutilized areas downtown and has been on the docket for many years to upgrade. He said the city would need to develop a funding source "no matter what that is" to cover the cost of renovation and its associated debt.

"It’s absolutely necessary to be done, and it draws more and more people to downtown, which is not just about our local citizens,” he said.

Kaleb James said he would approve a renovation and would look into different avenues for funding as long as it does not raise property taxes.

Incumbent Aaron Estabrook said he wants activities happening all year at the plaza, but he doesn’t know if the city needs to do a redevelopment in a quick turn.

“I think this is going to take time, and the project with the light museum is going to drive that train a little bit on the placement of where that ends up,” he said.

Incumbent Wynn Butler supported putting more event space downtown. “Events to me equals sales, and I want to drive up sales tax (revenue),” he said.

Butler said he wouldn't do it through a debt service or by raising property taxes. He said federal and economic development funds are available.

Marcus Kidd said he is data-driven. He would like to look at this project in comparison to other things that impact the community.

“I think that is something that’s fair that puts this project aligned with other priorities that can have impact on the community,” he said.

Incumbent Usha Reddi said she supports funding the renovation and continuing building up downtown “after investing close to $200 million (over the last 30 years).”

Reddi said city staff members are great at finding ways to fund things.

Monica Macfarlane is also in favor of developing the mall space because it’s the anchor point of the downtown mall strip in her opinion.

“The space could be used year-round to have different types of events down here that would bring people all throughout the year,” she said.

Macfarlane said she would look at using economic development funds or revenue from transient guest taxes on hotel rooms to fund them.

DMI also asked the candidates how would they prevent downtown from being overshadowed by other large development projects.

Jankovich said downtown is the epicenter of the community and should remain that way.

“There’s a lot of things that could be happening with the mall over the next few years the way retail sales are going," he said, "so we’re gonna have to be very cognizant of continually driving revenues and sales tax to this area.”

James said he wants businesses to operate without being over-regulated or constricted to the point where they cant make their businesses profitable. He said he wants address taxes and make sure business owners don’t have to dig into their pockets.

“Taxes are a factor of their affecting businesses," he said. "How are we going to be to improve? How are we going to be able to find strong, reliable workforces? If we don’t make this place viable for the workforce your businesses require, then you’re not going to be to hire people to stay in business."

Estabrook said it is remarkable how well downtown has done. Estabrook said he thinks the entire culture of downtown has changed, and the ceiling is higher than it was two years ago.

“One way that continues is connecting Aggieville and downtown with a fixed route that can move people back and forth safely,” he said.

Butler said teamwork is essential, saying the various areas of the city complement each other.

Kidd said the city needs to "draw the lines in the sand” as necessary to help protect its investments.

“When it comes down to making hard decisions about the budget," he said, "if there are cuts that have to be made across the board, how can that be proportionately done, so it’s fair.”

Reddi says the city multitasks well and can handle multiple projects at one time. “Downtown is not a solo act," she said. "All of these have to follow collaboratively together for the community to be successful.”

Macfarlane addressed that Riley County operations are in the downtown area. She mentioned lawyers, title companies and real estate agents work at the county courthouse. She said they invest a lot of money back into the area, which is important to the overall health of downtown.

Matta said he wants to work on ways to keep downtown up to date. “We still do have a lot of old things, old pipes, old equipment, as we mentioned, we are just now getting around to the electrical," he said.

Matta also said he wants to make Aggieville and downtown complementary and connect the two areas while keeping their distinctions.

Advance voting continues this week and from 8 a.m. to noon Monday. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.