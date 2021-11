Even as a global semiconductor chip shortage is presenting a severe challenge to the auto manufacturing industry, auto sales and production are bouncing back as the public health crisis abates. So, we think Investors that are looking to benefit from the industry’s solid growth prospects could invest in Daimler (OTC:DDAIF), Suzuki Motor (SZKMY), and Isuzu Motors (ISUZY). These stocks possess a solid combination of fundamental qualities. Read on. Although the COVID-19 pandemic hit the auto manufacturing industry just as badly as to several other industries in the first half of 2020, automakers worldwide have seen a rapid surge in production since the third quarter. People have flocked to dealerships as public health distancing restrictions have been loosened in most areas.

ECONOMY ・ 4 DAYS AGO