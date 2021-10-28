CCSD trustees criticized for ‘miserable showcase,’ forgotten priorities

Related
Jara earmarks $400K for executive raises — some as much as $45K; sets Dec. 1 departure date
Less than a week after getting the boot by the Clark County School District Board of Trustees, Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara is spending more than $400,000 on raises for a handful of executives.
CCSD Board Trustees to discuss Superintendent interim role at upcoming meeting
Clark County School District Board Trustees plan to discuss Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara's interim replacement at an upcoming meeting on Thursday, Nov. 4.
Former candidate calls for 2 CCSD trustees to resign; board to discuss next step at Nov. 4 meeting
A former candidate for the Clark County School District board of Trustees is calling for the resignation of trustees Danielle Ford and Katie Williams.
Clark County sets priorities for growth, quality in first rewrite of master plan since 1983
Clark County has set priorities on affordable housing, compact development, better transit choices and unique neighborhoods.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Deadline for UNLV students to get vaccinated is today
Deadline for UNLV students to get vaccinated is today
8 News Now
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
687K+
Views
ABOUT
8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.https://www.8newsnow.com/
Comments / 1