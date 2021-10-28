CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Quilted Pullover Is What We’re Calling ‘Marshmallow-Chic’

By Suzy Forman
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16eHy8_0cfdPT5J00
MEROKEETY Long-Sleeve Button Quilted Pullover. Amazon

It’s always a challenge riding the line between cozy warmth and stylish fashion. It sometimes feels like we’re on a balance beam and we need to nail a switch ring leap in front of a massive audience, or like we’re taking on the glass bridge challenge in Squid Game — and we picked number one. Gulp.

It’s possible to prevail though, all without having to compromise. You can dress appropriately for the weather while feeling cute for any outdoor excursions. You just need to stay “marshmallow-chic.” That’s what we’re calling our go-to fashion trend for fall and winter!

Get the MEROKEETY Long-Sleeve Button Quilted Pullover (originally $46) for just $34 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 28, 2021, but are subject to change.

As you can see, the quilted fabric here serves up major marshmallow vibes, looking plush and comfy, but this is far from a figure-swallowing puffer piece. While some pullovers and coats leave you looking like a singular marshmallow yourself, this one is all about piling on the minis. We all love mini marshmallows in our hot cocoa — the same idea applies here!

This piece has long sleeves with ribbed cuffs to match its ribbed hem. It also has a snap-button neckline, which turns into a funnel neckline when you button it all the way up. If you undo a couple of buttons, however, you can get a spread collar effect instead. One more thing we adore about this collar is its contrast trim, which matches the color of the flap on the single chest pocket!

Get the MEROKEETY Long-Sleeve Button Quilted Pullover (originally $46) for just $34 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 28, 2021, but are subject to change.

Shoppers say this is the perfect type of piece for a chilly morning or for an overly air-conditioned office. They’re also loving how its design reminds them of similar Patagonia pieces, but that this MEROKEETY version is much more affordable. It’s on Amazon Prime too, so that’s always a win!

This piece comes in seven colors. The white shade definitely drew us in with its marshmallowy greatness, but we’re 100% fans of the pink, black, charcoal, green, grey and navy versions as well. You’ll also notice three zip-up variations of this piece available on same page should you prefer that style over the snap buttons. Maybe you’ll even want one or each. Or more than one of each. Whatever makes you happy — and keeps your wardrobe stocked with A+ options!

Get the MEROKEETY Long-Sleeve Button Quilted Pullover (originally $46) for just $34 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 28, 2021, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop more from MEROKEETY here and check out all fashion hoodies and sweatshirts on Amazon here! Don’t forget to explore all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Browse fashion, beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides.

Comments / 0

