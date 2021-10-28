CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas is coming to VR

By Alex Atkin
mspoweruser.com
 5 days ago

Facebook has announced during their Facebook Connect presentation that Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas is coming to the Oculus Quest 2. Facebook has announced that a VR edition of Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas is currently “in development for Quest 2.” This new take on the classic GTA game will give...

cogconnected.com

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Will Officially Launch In November

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy- Definitive Edition Packages Three Iconic Games Into One. The Grand Theft Auto franchise is now a staple in the gaming industry, but its early iterations were marred with controversy over its graphic details and violent gameplay. The game has now cemented its place in the industry and Rockstar have officially announced that Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – Definitive Edition will release on November 11th on the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC via the Rockstar Game Launcher. The definitive edition packages Grand Theft Auto III, GTA: Vice City and GTA: San Andreas into one blockbuster collection. Physical releases of the games will launch on December 7th for the PlayStation 4, Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S while the game will be available on the Xbox Game Pass from November 11th.
videogameschronicle.com

A VR version of GTA: San Andreas is coming to Oculus Quest 2

Grand Theft Auto title San Andreas is getting the VR treatment via Oculus Quest 2. The VR version of the Rockstar classic was announced during Facebook’s Connect live event on Thursday, and said to have been in development for “many years”. “Get a new perspective on Los Santos, San Fierro,...
Business Insider

'Grand Theft Auto' is coming to virtual reality through Facebook's Quest headset

For the first time ever, "Grand Theft Auto" is coming to virtual reality. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg himself announced the news during Thursday's Oculus Connect livestream presentation. "The Rockstar Games classic 'Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas' is in development for [Oculus] Quest 2," Zuckerberg said. "This new version of what...
dexerto.com

GTA 6 can wait: GTA San Andreas VR game is in development

Rockstar’s classic open-world franchise will make its official virtual reality debut with GTA San Andreas coming to Oculus Quest. Announced at the showcase event Games To Connect, the Oculus team has revealed that the company has been collaborating with Rockstar Games to bring Grand Theft Auto San Andreas to the Oculus Quest 2.
gamerevolution.com

Will GTA: San Andreas VR get a Steam and PSVR release date?

The team at Meta has announced that GTA: San Andreas VR is in development for the Oculus Quest 2. Not only is that exciting news for series fans, but it’s frankly awesome for VR enthusiasts. GTA is hot, and San Andreas is right back in the modern conversation thanks to the GTA Trilogy. But is this new take on the classic game coming to other platforms? Will GTA: San Andreas VR release for Steam or PSVR?
darkhorizons.com

GTA News: San Andreas VR, Dr. Dre Music?

The Facebook Connect keynote event this week revealed that Rockstar Games’ iconic PS2 title “Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas” will be coming to the Oculus Quest 2 VR headset reports Collider. The news comes hot on the heels of the trailer for a remastered version of the game first announced...
techraptor.net

L.A. Noire VR Dev is Working on GTA: San Andreas VR

The upcoming GTA: San Andreas VR port for the Oculus Quest 2 was one of the bigger surprises of Facebook Connect 2021, and now we know who's working on it: Video Games Deluxe, the same developer that brought us LA Noire: The VR Case Files. Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas...
uploadvr.com

GTA: San Andreas VR Is Developed By LA Noire VR Studio, Hiring For Multiple Projects

The upcoming VR version of Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas for Oculus Quest 2 is being at least partially developed by the studio that teased a AAA Rockstar VR game in mid-2020. In July of last year Video Games Deluxe, the developer of the LA Noire: The VR Case Files port for PC VR and PSVR, stated it was “gearing up for a new project, a AAA open world title in VR for Rockstar.” At the time just about everyone speculated as to what this could be, with suggestions ranging from ports of the studio’s biggest games to all new titles set within iconic franchises.
