Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas is coming to VR

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy- Definitive Edition Packages Three Iconic Games Into One. The Grand Theft Auto franchise is now a staple in the gaming industry, but its early iterations were marred with controversy over its graphic details and violent gameplay. The game has now cemented its place in the industry and Rockstar have officially announced that Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – Definitive Edition will release on November 11th on the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC via the Rockstar Game Launcher. The definitive edition packages Grand Theft Auto III, GTA: Vice City and GTA: San Andreas into one blockbuster collection. Physical releases of the games will launch on December 7th for the PlayStation 4, Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S while the game will be available on the Xbox Game Pass from November 11th.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO