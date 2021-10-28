Sullivan Auctioneers LLC to acquire Henslin Auctions & Henslin Real Estate

‘It begins with understanding the needs and financial goals of each of our clients.’ This simple, yet ever-relevant statement helped set the vision for Anderson Commercial Group, LLC. Today, it remains the key factor in how we approach our work on a daily basis. Since officially opening our doors in May 2011, owner/CEO and industry veteran, Steve Anderson, along with our ever-expanding team of leaders and associates, have quietly positioned ourselves as one of the leaders in commercial real estate throughout greater Milwaukee and a better part of southeastern Wisconsin. Operating as a full-service commercial firm, we consistently strive to provide our cliental with an exceptional real estate experience, combining extensive industry expertise with customized strategic solutions that are designed around each individual we represent. We realize each client’s situation and goals are unique. Our team of professionals believes that it is both an opportunity as well as our responsibility to build a meaningful relationship that allows us to uncover a strategy that our clients support and trust. The process includes helping a client understand the opportunities that exist, as well as the realities and limitations that can potentially present themselves within a real estate transaction. This education ultimately helps our clients develop an understanding and comfort level with the details and nuances that pertain to their specific property need. Brief description of our services … Brokerage: From landlord and tenant representation to acquisition and disposition of real estate assets, our team is equipped to assist each client with their industrial, office, retail, investment, multifamily, mixed-use, special purpose, and vacant land transaction needs. Property Management: We offer customizable solutions that include: asset, facility, and maintenance services for office, retail, industrial properties, and more. We excel in both the tenant lease renewal and expansion process, allowing us to satisfy the needs of both landlords and tenants, maximizing the value of their real estate assets. Development: ACG can provide in-depth knowledge of the entitlement and development process, as well as active support working with municipalities, planning/board approvals, site selection assistance, acquisition/construction process management, and selling/leasing services upon the completion of a project. Investment: We begin with a thorough understanding of our clients' investment criteria, which includes continual tracking of capital sources, property market comparables, absorption, and vacancy rates. Our work with an extensive array of private investors, lenders, and entrepreneurs, along with a thorough understanding of the investment cycle, allows us to help our clients trade and divest their investment holdings. At Anderson Commercial Group, we continue to make monumental strides in growing our client base. These partnerships have created a diverse blend of new and existing clients. This expanding network of active real estate individuals and businesses has allowed us to continue building out our geographic footprint with current listings offered across Southeast Wisconsin! Our continued success and growth as a firm recently created an exciting challenge … simply put, we ran out of space in our corporate office. As of this month, we are thrilled to share that we recently moved our headquarters to a larger property in the City of Franklin! The new space will be undergoing renovations, which will make for both an engaging and swanky spot for our dedicated team of associates to call home! It is definitely an exciting time for all of us at Anderson, and we can’t wait to see what the next 10 years will bring!!

