CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Homeowners face biggest hike in mortgage costs since 2008

By Rupert Jones and Phillip Inman
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C2VcQ_0cfdOUiZ00
The Liberal Democrats said the data indicated payments on a £211,000 mortgage could rise by more than £500 a year.

Homeowners face the biggest rise in mortgage costs since the financial crisis, with the amount of interest they pay set to jump by 13% in 2023, data from the government’s independent forecasting unit suggests.

Politicians and analysts seized on a table “buried” in a report published by the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) alongside the budget, which stated that mortgage interest payments were set for their biggest rise since at least 2008.

The Liberal Democrats said the data indicated that householders with the average mortgage of £211,000 could see their payments go up by more than £500 a year, while the investment firm AJ Bell said some people with larger mortgages could have to pay more than £1,000 extra a year.

Interest rates are at a historic low of 0.1%, but the financial markets have priced in a rate rise when the Bank of England meets next week, which could lift the base rate to 0.25%, and then a 0.25-point increase in December. With two more 0.25% hikes forecast for next year, that could take the base rate to 1% by the end of 2022.

Banks and building societies have already started pulling their cheapest mortgage deals from the market, with some brokers saying that price changes had been coming “thick and fast” during the past few days.

The OBR figures for predicted year-on-year growth in mortgage interest payments – included in one of the main report’s supplementary tables – suggest homeowners need to be braced for a 5.6% increase in costs next year, rising to 13% in 2023 before falling back to 5.4% in 2024.

The 13% figure is by far the highest in the table, which goes back to 2008 and looks forward as far as 2026. By comparison, this year is set to see an average fall in mortgage interest costs of 2.5%, according to the OBR data.

While the table did not show details about precisely what these increases meant in pounds and pence, this did not stop commentators from getting the calculators to work out how households could be affected.

The Liberal Democrats were among the first to seize on the figures. They said the data indicated that an average borrower on a standard variable rate of 3.26% would find their payments rising by more than £42 a month, or £510 over a year. For a fixed-rate home loan of 2%, the increase would be £25 a month, or £300 a year.

Sir Ed Davey, the Liberal Democrat leader, said: “This ghastly forecast should send a shiver down the chancellor’s spine.”

AJ Bell said the data suggested that those who signed up to a record low two-year fixed-rate deal earlier this year could face a big rise when they came to remortgage in the first half of 2023.

“Someone with £250,000 of borrowing who fixed earlier this year and renewed in 2023 would see £600 a year added to their mortgage costs, while someone with £450,000 of borrowing would see their costs hike by £1,068 a year,” said Laura Suter, head of personal finance at the firm.

She added that someone on a current average variable rate deal of 2.4% and who had a £250,000 mortgage could find their annual costs increasing by £696 by 2023, while those with £450,000 of borrowing would see their costs rising by £1,260 a year.

Banking industry data shows that a sizeable majority of borrowers (74%) are currently on fixed rates and so are protected from any rate rises in the immediate term.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

UK house prices climb but outlook for market ‘extremely uncertain’

Average UK house prices defied expectations and continued to climb last month despite the phasing out of the government’s stamp duty holiday at the end of September. The continued increases mean that the price of an average home in the UK has risen above £250,000 for the first time on the building society Nationwide’s index.
BUSINESS
The Guardian

Is a UK interest rate rise certain? Good question

It is a sign of the confusion surrounding the Bank of England’s interest rate decision on Thursday that investors are unusually divided over which direction the central bank will go. Financial markets show that more than six in 10 investors are anticipating a hike in the cost of borrowing while...
BUSINESS
The Guardian

Democrats’ stinging Virginia defeat raises stark questions for Biden’s tenure

Joe Biden exuded confidence. “We’re going to win,” the US president told reporters before departing Cop26 in Glasgow. “I think we’re going to win in Virginia.”. But as Biden returns to Washington, he faces questions about why his prediction was so wrong – and whether Democrats’ loss in the most important election of the year will send his presidency into a downward spiral.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ed Davey
Housing Wire

Waiting for a big drop in home prices? It could be a while

With mortgage rates falling during the COVID-19 crisis, many households were able to refinance to lower payments. Because a mortgage payment is almost always the most prominent payment households make each month, lower payments have allowed homeowners who bought homes to have better cash flow over the last few years. This means mortgage holders who have refinanced their homes to lower payments while their wages have also grown look great on paper.
REAL ESTATE
The Independent

Be prepared for soaring mortgage costs, warns OBR

Buried deep in last week’s avalanche of Budget paperwork was a stark warning to the UK’s millions of homeowners with outstanding mortgages – be prepared for a big leap in mortgage costs.Figures show the Office for Budget Responsibility – the public body responsible for ensuring independent economic forecasting and analysis of the public purse – expects the interest rate on UK mortgages to hit 14.8 per cent by the second quarter of 2023.The Liberal Democrats have warned the rise is the biggest threat to homeowners since the 2008 financial crisis, and could see families struggling to make ends meet with...
BUSINESS
therealdeal.com

Refinancing has saved homeowners billions, but now it’s costing them

Low refinancing rates have helped homebuyers save loads of money throughout the pandemic, but signs from the Federal Reserve suggest the window is starting to close. Indications that the Fed will taper its bond buying have pushed up interest rates in recent weeks, Black Knight noted in its latest mortgage report.
REAL ESTATE
KOLD-TV

Arizona offering mortgage help to low-income homeowners

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Department of Housing has $197 million in funding available to low-income homeowners struggling to pay their mortgage and other home-related expenses. The funding, from the state’s Homeowner Assistance Fund, is available for immediate distribution on behalf of all eligible homeowners. “We want...
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mortgage Brokers#Interest Rates#Obr#The Liberal Democrats#The Bank Of England#0 25 Point
fox10phoenix.com

Millions set aside to help Arizona homeowners affected by COVID-19 to pay mortgages

PHOENIX - COVID-19 relief for struggling homeowners will soon be on the way, that's according to a newly allocated nearly $200 million from the Arizona Department of Housing. The department is setting aside $197 million to establish an assistance fund, reserved for helping homeowners who've experienced financial hardship brought on by the pandemic.
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Average UK house price passes £250,000 mark

The price of a typical UK home has topped a quarter of million pounds for the first time, according to an index.The average house price in October was £250,311, marking a 9.9% annual increase and a 0.7% month-on-month uplift, Nationwide Building Society said.Robert Gardner, Nationwide’s chief economist, said: “The price of a typical UK home has now passed the £250,000 mark, an increase of £30,728 since the pandemic struck in March 2020.”Mr Gardner said demand for homes has remained strong, despite the expiry of the stamp duty holiday at the end of September.He continued: “Indeed, mortgage applications remained robust at...
REAL ESTATE
The Independent

Ultra-low mortgage deals vanish ahead of Bank of England base rate decision

Ultra-low mortgage rates have already been vanishing amid expectations that the Bank of England base rate could increase soon.On Thursday, the Bank will reveal whether it will hike the base rate amid pressure from inflation or maintain the existing 0.1% rate for at least one more month.On October 25 there were 82 fixed-rate mortgages available at 0.84% to 0.99% but by Tuesday this week this had shrunk to 22 deals, according to analysis by Defaqto.Last week the average two-year fixed mortgage rate for a first-time buyer putting down a 5% deposit was 2.45%. This has jumped over the past week...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Mortgages
pewtrusts.org

Homeowners With Risky Alternatives to Traditional Mortgages Eligible for COVID-19 Relief Money

The U.S. Treasury Department released guidance in August that made financial assistance available to homeowners experiencing financial hardship linked to the COVID-19 pandemic. The aid could be offered to those with traditional mortgages and those using alternative financing to purchase a home, including many who previously had been excluded from earlier federal and state programs.
REAL ESTATE
Telegraph

Top Bank of England rate-setters insulated from higher mortgage costs

Top figures at the Bank of England who could vote to raise interest rates and increase the cost of borrowing for millions of home owners do not have mortgages themselves, The Telegraph can reveal. The nine members of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) are responsible for setting the Bank’s base...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Rising Home Prices Are Causing Mortgages to Fall Through

Inflated housing prices don't just force buyers to spend more -- they can also put their home loans at risk. Buying a home is a challenge in today's market. Not only is real estate inventory limited by over 5 million homes, but home prices have soared over the past year. Now, buyers are being forced to take out larger mortgages to cover their costs.
REAL ESTATE
Business Insider

Mortgage calculator: How much will your monthly payments cost?

Once you calculate M (monthly mortgage payment), you can add in the monthly property tax and homeowners insurance payment. If you don't already have these numbers but want to get an idea of what you'll pay total every month, see the average property taxes in your state here and the average cost of homeowners insurance by state and home value here.
REAL ESTATE
The Guardian

The Guardian

44K+
Followers
27K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy