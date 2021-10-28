CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The pandemic disrupted Americans’ access to food. Not everybody suffered equally.

New USDA data shows the overall food insecurity rate remained the same in 2020 compared to 2019. However, the rate increased for Black and Hispanic Americans. Researchers say more investigation is needed to understand the data. This article is republished from The Midwest Center for Investigative Reporting. Read the...

