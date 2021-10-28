CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Ruben Loftus-Cheek Doubtful for Chelsea to Face Newcastle United

By Matt Debono
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 5 days ago

Ruben Loftus-Cheek is a doubt for Chelsea for their Premier League clash against Newcastle United on Saturday afternoon.

The 25-year-old has become a revelation this season under Thomas Tuchel since being given a chance to shine in the Blues team. It has seen him go onto make seven appearances in all competition for his boyhood club this term.

But ahead of their Carabao Cup tie in midweek against Southampton, in which Chelsea won on penalties to reach the quarter-finals, Loftus-Cheek picked up a hip injury.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KArvl_0cfdNdkR00
(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

"Ruben felt after training some pain in his hip joint. Hopefully we can handle it for Saturday," said Tuchel post match on Tuesday.

As Chelsea returned to Cobham for training on Thursday following a day off on Wednesday, Loftus-Cheek didn't join the rest of his teammates.

As per Adam Newson, the midfielder trained on his own because is hasn't 'fully overcome' his hip issue.

Loftus-Cheek is now a major doubt for Chelsea to face Newcastle. Tuchel is unlikely to want to risk the Englishman on Saturday considering their heavy and intense run of fixtures awaiting them between now and the end of the year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FSd3p_0cfdNdkR00
(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Chelsea did receive a quadruple boost though in the meantime on Thursday. Cesar Azpilicueta (shoulder), Andreas Christensen (teeth), N'Golo Kante (muscle fatigue) and Christian Pulisic (ankle) were all involved in training with the first-team squad.

Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner who have sustained ankle and hamstring injuries, respectively, were not involved meaning it's unlikely that they'll return at the weekend.

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Contract renewal of prominent Chelsea defender in doubt

This news will be a big shocker for all Chelsea fans and it can turn out to be worse in the next few days. Everyone in Europe is familiar with the news of contract negotiations between Antonio Rudiger and the Blues being at a standstill. The German defender, when offered a new contract a few months back, allegedly rejected it. Numerous reports go on to state that the player was disappointed with the offer. Now, the centerback is asking for his wages to be around £200,000 a week, which seems reasonable with his contribution to the first team. Regardless, it seems that the club is not so sure about the number, keeping in mind the fact that Rudiger is now 28.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Four ruled out, including Mateo Kovačić, for Chelsea’s game against Newcastle United

Thomas Tuchel had a last-minute surprise for us in this morning’s press conference, and it was not a welcome one. Well after he got done listing our current injuries, he had remembered that Mateo Kovačić strained his hamstring in the final moments of yesterday’s training session, and thus will not only miss tomorrow’s game against Newcastle United, but is set to be out for at least the next couple weeks — until after the international break in the best case, though hamstring injuries have a nasty tendency to linger.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Romelu Lukaku
Person
Christian Pulisic
Person
Andreas Christensen
Person
Timo Werner
Person
Thomas Tuchel
firstsportz.com

Premier League: Newcastle United vs Chelsea Live Stream, Preview and Prediction

One team is struggling to save themselves from the relegation blushes whereas the other team is looking to top the table. In the battle of contrasting sides, there is a potential thriller or a potential thrashing brewing. Ahead of the Newcastle United vs Chelsea game, here is our preview, prediction and live streaming details.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newcastle United#Tuchel Post#Cobham#Englishman#Christian
firstsportz.com

Premier League: Chelsea vs Newcastle United Player Ratings as The Blues get an important win away from home

Chelsea got an emphatic 3-0 win against Newcastle United to remain at the top of the Premier League table. The first half was not that great from Chelsea but they stepped up in the second half and produced a great result. Reece James scored two brilliant goals and then Jorginho converted from the penalty box after Kai Havertz was brought down. Here are the player ratings-
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Absolute Chelsea

Absolute Chelsea

New York City, NY
440
Followers
4K+
Post
371K+
Views
ABOUT

Absolute Chelsea is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea

Comments / 0

Community Policy