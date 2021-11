A 28-year-old man is currently sitting in Mobile Metro Jail after being arrested Monday for the shooting death of another man last week. Chrosin Mauldin of Mobile was booked into Mobile Metro Jail around 2:20 a.m. Tuesday, according to jail records. Mauldin is charged with one count of murder, one count of menacing and three counts of harassment or harassing communications.

MOBILE, AL ・ 20 HOURS AGO