The Cleveland Cavaliers could have some turnover problems on the offensive end this season. When the season-opener against the Memphis Grizzlies was a one-score game late, turnovers can in bunches for the Cavs. During the preseason, Cleveland averaged a high turnover rate of over 18 per game. The preseason does include many minutes for reserve players that will rarely play in the regular season. However, Cavalier starters were surrendering far too many turnovers during the preseason as well. Could turnovers be a real problem for the Cavaliers this season?

NBA ・ 12 DAYS AGO