Milligan announces new campaign

milligan.edu
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILLIGAN, Tenn. (Oct. 28, 2021) – Milligan University kicked off a new comprehensive fundraising campaign at its Homecoming festivities last weekend. The $40 million fundraising campaign, titled “On Mission: The Campaign for Milligan University,” will focus on furthering academic excellence and the entire student experience at the university. “Our...

www.milligan.edu

stardem.com

New branding campaign for Salisbury University

SALISBURY — Salisbury University has launched a new branding campaign focused on the opportunities and growth potential the school offers its students. The brand campaign is titled “Make Tomorrow Yours”, university officials announced. “I think you’ll agree that while this forward-facing branding effort is new, the end result is true...
SALISBURY, MD
University of Indianapolis

University of Indianapolis announces launch of fall ad campaign

INDIANAPOLIS—The University of Indianapolis announced today the launch of a new ad campaign, highlighted by a television spot debuting this week in primetime during local broadcasts of the World Series between the Braves and Astros, along with regular daytime and evening programming. The spot is part of a campaign produced by Caldwell VanRiper.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Clearfield Progress

Ralston announces write-in campaign for Glendale School Board

FALLENTIMBER — Nicole Ralston of Fallentimber has announced her candidacy for Glendale School District School Board’s Region 1, which covers Reade Township, Cambria County. Ralston is a 10-year resident of Fallentimber and has a son who attends Glendale School District. She previously resided in Osceola Mills and is a class...
FALLENTIMBER, PA
elizabethton.com

Volunteers needed for Milligan Highway Cleanup

Keep Carter County Beautiful needs volunteers for Saturday’s Milligan Highway Cleanup and Trashercise Event. Volunteers are asked to meet in the parking lot of Happy Valley Elementary School on Saturday, Nov. 6, at 10 a.m. The event will comply with CDC and TDOT guidelines. Social distancing, face coverings, and wearing of gloves will be required.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
kuac.org

"Positive picketing" supports health care workers

About 100 people rallied in support of health care workers outside Fairbanks Memorial Hospital Tuesday night in an event organized by the local visitor organization, Explore Fairbanks, and the Greater Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce. KUAC’s Robyne reports. Organizers timed the rally with a shift change, greeting staff members with signs...
FAIRBANKS, AK
Cheddar News

Schools Reconsider Gifted and Talented Programs Amid Race, Class Disparities

Gifted and talented education programs in schools throughout the United States are falling under greater scrutiny as the race and class divide in the programs remain wide. Marcia Gentry, a professor of educational studies and the director of the Gifted Education Research and Resource Institute at Purdue University, joined Cheddar to weigh in on if advanced tracking for students can also be equitable for lower income students and students of color.
EDUCATION
WETM 18 News

Environmental initiatives at Elmira College

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Climate change is at the forefront of national policy, now, even local educational institutions are putting more emphasis on it. Elmira College has introduced programs and classes relating to the topic. “We’re seeing the effects of climate change, more extreme storms come in, every year more flooding, and it’s impacting everyone’s […]
ELMIRA, NY
WREG

Department of Veteran Affairs is Now Hiring RAs and Nursing Assistants

Attention all Nursing Professionals! The Memphis VA is  hiring Nurses and Nurse Assistants ! All positions offer a sign on bonus, uniform allowance and great benefits! Be a part of giving our veterans the care they deserve! For more details email MemphisHRJobFair@va.gov or visit Jobs & Careers – Memphis VA Medical Center Area of Recruiting: […]
MEMPHIS, TN
CBS Pittsburgh

Pitt Requiring COVID-19 Vaccines For Students, Employees

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The University of Pittsburgh is requiring COVID-19 vaccines for all students and employees. By Dec. 6, in order to “remain a community member,” the university says everyone must either be vaccinated against COVID-19 or get an approved exemption. Students who don’t meet the deadline can’t enroll in classes or live in dorms and employees will be subject to disciplinary action, including termination. Those who are exempt will be subject to additional mitigation efforts like regular COVID-19 testing. The university had been strongly encouraging vaccinations but says that short-term approach isn’t sustainable. So far, more than 93% of students, faculty and staff have told the university that they’re vaccinated. The requirement affects over 3,000 students, faculty and staff who haven’t disclosed their vaccination status yet.
PITTSBURGH, PA

