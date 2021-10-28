CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
GLIDE 2021: Balancing economic development and gentrification

By Michael L. Jones
 5 days ago
16Tech brought economic development and hope to...

Pandemic-born tech services company boasts big growth

A technology services firm that got its start during the coronavirus pandemic says it's found fast success by identifying and filling gaps in the local market. Streamline Technologies LLC, based in Louisville, offers an array of technology services including audio/visual (AV), structured cabling, telephony and IT managed services. President Tristan Myers told me the company got its start in AV, but quickly evolved as its clients were looking for a one-stop-shop of services. Many clients wanted to build out better technology infrastructure during the digital-focused environment of the pandemic.
Louisville Downtown Partnership picks well-known leader to head up organization

Following an extensive national search, the Louisville Downtown Partnership announced Monday morning that Rebecca Fleischaker will be the next leader of the organization. Fleischaker has a long, successful history of public service and economic development most recently serving as the co-chief of Louisville Forward and director of the city’s economic development department, according to a news release. She'll be joining LDP in December.
GLIDE 2021: Quality of place, regional planning key to attracting new business

At a panel discussion on Thursday, two site selection experts said communities need to update their economic development incentive toolkit to focus on regional planning and quality-of-place investments, like education and infrastructure, if they want to attract new business. Larry Gigerich, executive managing partner of site-selection company Ginovus LLC, and...
Expert View: A look at the future of US business schools

Expect to see more business programs offering online options and microcredits that stack to become a degree. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
How a veteran executive is trying to change the narrative on Latinos in business

Sol Trujillo, co-founder of the L'attitude conference, said there still needs to be more focus on Latinos and Latinas in business. Here's what he's trying to do about it. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
Insider's view: Real Estate Roundtable CEO, chair talk infrastructure bill, other policies impacting CRE

The Real Estate Roundtable in Washington, D.C., was established to address federal policy issues that affect the commercial real estate industry. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
Louisville's Kentucky Small Business Tax Cedit Recipients

ABOUT THE LIST Information was obtained from the Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development and Louisville Business First research. • The Kentucky Small Business Tax Credit (KSBTC) program allows eligible small businesses paying taxes to apply for a Kentucky state income tax credit. The program is available to most for-profit businesses of 50 or fewer full-time employees. Qualifying small businesses may be eligible to receive a state income tax credit ranging from $3,500 to $25,000 per year. The tax credit amount varies based upon the number of jobs created and the cost of equipment purchased. Tax credits are available for companies that, in the past 24 months, added at least one new employee and invested $5,000 or more in qualifying equipment or technology. Qualifying equipment or technology must be purchased within the 24-month period immediately preceding submission of an application. Visit ced.ky.gov/Entrepreneurship/KSBTC for more information on the program.Local refers to the Louisville area of Jefferson, Bullitt, Oldham and Shelby counties in Kentucky.
Liens & bankruptcies Leads - October 15, 2021

Learn which local businesses have recently filed for bankruptcy, unpaid income or unpaid payroll taxes. Mechanics' liens are included. Utilize this information to navigate opportunity and avoid risk. Contact us to have a custom Leads search with full data delivered to your inbox weekly.
