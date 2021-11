Snapchat has reached a deal with NBCUniversal that will bring audio clips from hit films and TV shows like Bridesmaids, The Office, Parks and Recreation, Back to the Future, Shrek and Saturday Night Live to the social platform. In addition to music, Snapchatters will now be able to add audio clips from popular titles in NBCU’s catalog to their snaps. Users who receive a snap from a friend using the NBCU audio will be given the option to swipe up to view more information about the movie or show, as well as a link to access the title from whichever streaming platform it is available...

TV SHOWS ・ 2 DAYS AGO