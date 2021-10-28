CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spooky Zoo experience provides alternate Halloween celebration this year

By Reed Harmon
 5 days ago
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara Zoo continues to put on their Halloween celebrations this year.

The Spooky Zoo is a two-week long adventure for visitors to experience a Halloween decorated park with photo opportunities and the chance to dress up.

The event runs until Oct. 31, giving the chance for families to have an outdoor celebration for the holiday.

With young kids and large families, some could still hold back on trick or treating and at-home parties this year.

The zoo gives a chance for kids to still experience the Halloween season without going door-to-door.

Instead, they can go animal-to-animal.

