The first look at Pixar’s Lightyear and when should you stop trick-or-treating?

On Good Things Utah this morning – It’s our special Halloween Show! Tune in to see why we chose to be the most evil Disney Villains this year. And do you find yourself rooting for the bad guy? You’re not alone. From the Joker to Joffrey, we can’t get enough. We wouldn’t want to cross paths with any of them in our own lives, but there really is nothing quite like watching a villain do their very worst on our TV screens or at the cinema, as we remain safe in the knowledge that they can’t get their wicked hands on us, or our popcorn. From Joffrey on Game of Thrones to Batman’s ultimate nemesis the Joker, TV and film are ramped up a gear when a juicy villain is thrown into the mix. The stakes are higher, they command our attention and we can’t tear ourselves away. Instead of wholly rooting for the good guy and siding with law-and-order as we would in the real world, we find ourselves drawn towards the darker characters and, if we’re being totally honest, sometimes wanting them to win the fight.

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO