CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

The first look at Pixar’s Lightyear and when should you stop trick-or-treating?

By Nicea DeGering
ABC 4
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Good Things Utah this morning – The first trailer for Pixar’s “Lightyear” is here! “Good Morning America” exclusively debuted the official teaser trailer for the action-adventure film, which Pixar describes as “the definitive story of the original Buzz Lightyear,” on Wednesday. Chris Evans is voicing the iconic hero in the...

www.abc4.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vulture

Pixar’s Lightyear Trailer: To Infinity and We Yawned

As Chris Evans once said, Pixar’s upcoming film Lightyear “isn’t Buzz Lightyear the toy. This is the origin story of the human Buzz Lightyear that the toy is based on.” Or as Pixar chief creative officer Pete Docter put it, “we designed Buzz Lightyear with the idea that he was a toy based on some really cool character from an epic blockbuster film. Well, all these years later, we decided it’s time to make that film.” That makes Lightyear kind of a prequel to Toy Story while also being a movie that exists within the world of Toy Story. If that’s the case, shouldn’t its trailer be done in a fun, throwback ’90s style?
MOVIES
Variety

Buzz Lightyear Gets an Origin Story With Chris Evans in Pixar’s ‘Lightyear’ Trailer

Chris Evans is going to infinity and beyond. Captain America himself is voicing Buzz Lightyear in Pixar’s upcoming origin story for everyone’s favorite “Toy Story” character, aptly titled “Lightyear.” Pixar released the first trailer for the animated, family-friendly, sci-fi movie on “Good Morning America” on Wednesday. However, “Lightyear” doesn’t follow the toy-sized, space-faring exploits of Tim Allen’s iconic character. Rather, the 2022 film introduces the “real-life” human astronaut whose adventures inspired the toy line seen in the “Toy Story” franchise. In the trailer, we see the real Lightyear suit up for what will surely be a dangerous and daring space mission. He boards...
MOVIES
weisradio.com

What’s the Buzz: Trailer for Pixar film ‘Lightyear’ debuts exclusively on GMA

The trailer for Disney and Pixar’s Lightyear is here!. With the help of voice star Chris Evans, Good Morning America exclusively debuted the sneak peek of the action-adventure film, which Pixar describes as “the definitive story of the original Buzz Lightyear.”. In the Angus MacLane-directed project, which arrives in theaters...
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
splashreport.com

Have You Seen The Teaser Trailer For Disney and Pixar’s LIGHTYEAR Yet?

Prepare for your inner child (I assume you’re an adult) to rejoice. Disney and Pixar have just released the teaser for Lightyear, the origin story of the space ranger that inspired all Buzz Lightyear from Toy Story. It’s been a long time coming everyone. And, before your heart starts to explode, Buzz Lightyear will be voiced by Chris Evans (Avengers: Endgame) instead of Tim Allen from the Toy Story series. Don’t let that break your heart too much. He’s Captain America! Check it out:
MOVIES
mxdwn.com

Pixar’s First ‘Lightyear’ Teaser Trailer Stars Chris Evans as Beloved Astronaut

Entertainment Weekly reports that Lightyear released its first teaser trailer today, starring Chris Evans as the famous Buzz Lightyear. But he won’t be playing the Buzz audiences know from Toy Story, rather “the original Buzz Lightyear.”. Angus MacLane, the director of the upcoming film, explains that this is a story...
MOVIES
Collider

'Lightyear': Poster for New Pixar Film Looks Like a Sci-Fi Epic Starring Everyone's Favorite Toy

Pixar has released the first poster to their new film, Lightyear, which will, of course, be the origin story of everybody's favorite space hero, Buzz Lightyear. The poster shows a close-up of the most infamous member of star command’s suit that appears to have a few chips and scrapes on it. Perhaps this wear and tear is stemming from all the adventures the hero has been going on. In the other photo, we see Buzz behind the helm of a spaceship blasting through the stars on what we can only imagine is another mission… to infinity and beyond! Chris Evans will lend his voice talents to bring life to the space ranger that inspired the toy. Of his newest role, the former Avenger said,
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Halloween Candy#Cat#Trick Or Treating#Yahoo Life#Cnn#Purdue Un
ABC 4

Easy and creative Halloween treats

If you’re still in need of fun Halloween treats for your kids, Adriana Hanzon, from Fun Love and Family has the most delicious and creative ideas. These are easy and guaranteed to jazz up any upcoming Halloween party you have. These are spooky and delicious at the same time and...
FOOD & DRINKS
ABC 4

Need to know tips for your Halloween costume make-up

Ursula’s (Nicea’s) Halloween make-up artist, Jen Springer, stopped by the GTU Halloween show to talk about her love for make-up, Halloween and Disneyland. Jen has been doing make-up for over 20 years and was inspired by all the things make-up can do. Not just changing how you look, but also the prosthetics, special effects make-up and the appearance of things that are not there like a broken nose. Some of her make-up looks have taken up to 5 hours.
MAKEUP
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pixar
ABC 4

It’s our special Halloween GTU and this year it’s all about Disney villains

On Good Things Utah this morning – It’s our special Halloween Show! Tune in to see why we chose to be the most evil Disney Villains this year. And do you find yourself rooting for the bad guy? You’re not alone. From the Joker to Joffrey, we can’t get enough. We wouldn’t want to cross paths with any of them in our own lives, but there really is nothing quite like watching a villain do their very worst on our TV screens or at the cinema, as we remain safe in the knowledge that they can’t get their wicked hands on us, or our popcorn. From Joffrey on Game of Thrones to Batman’s ultimate nemesis the Joker, TV and film are ramped up a gear when a juicy villain is thrown into the mix. The stakes are higher, they command our attention and we can’t tear ourselves away. Instead of wholly rooting for the good guy and siding with law-and-order as we would in the real world, we find ourselves drawn towards the darker characters and, if we’re being totally honest, sometimes wanting them to win the fight.
MOVIES
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Should you be worried about liability when trick-or-treaters come knocking?

Since Halloween falls on a Sunday this year, your home or property may be "invaded" on two nights by trick-or-treaters. We talked with Personal Injury Attorney Craig Swapp about a homeowner's liability during Halloween. He says since you are giving out treats and your porch light is on, you're inviting...
POLITICS
wearemoviegeeks.com

Chris Evans Lends His Voice to Buzz Lightyear In DISNEY And PIXAR’s LIGHTYEAR

Check out a brand-new, action-packed trailer, poster and image for Disney and Pixar’s “Lightyear,” an original feature film releasing June 17, 2022. The sci-fi action-adventure presents the definitive origin story of Buzz Lightyear—the hero who inspired the toy—introducing the legendary Space Ranger who would win generations of fans. Chris Evans...
MOVIES
995qyk.com

The Tampa Bay Trick Is Not Overspending When Trick Or Treating

The Tampa Bay trick is not overspending when Trick or Treating. About 75% of us will spend money on Halloween this year. Seems like every year Tampa Bay gets more “spooky” with Great Decorations, Great Pumpkins, Great Costumes, and Really Great Candy & Treats. Expensive? Uh, yep. Check out our...
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy