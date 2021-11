Randall Einhorn and his Sad Unicorn banner have moved to Warner Bros. Television with a multi-year first-look deal, Variety has learned exclusively. Einhorn previously had an overall deal at ABC Signature. Earlier this year, he directed the pilot for the upcoming ABC comedy series “Abbott Elementary,” which is produced by WBTV and 20th Television. Under his new deal, Einhorn is set to direct five more episodes of the series in its first season and will serve as an executive producer. According to an individual with knowledge of the situation, Einhorn also has two new TV projects in the works at WBTV.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 11 DAYS AGO