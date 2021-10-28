CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Treat: Steelers, Browns renew rivalry with Halloween matchup

By The Associated Press
Seattle Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePITTSBURGH (3-3) at CLEVELAND (4-3) Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, CBS. OPENING LINE: Browns by 3 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Pittsburgh 2-4; Cleveland 4-3. SERIES RECORD: Steelers lead 77-61-1. LAST MEETING: Browns beat Steelers 48-37, on Jan. 10 in AFC wild-card game. LAST WEEK: Steelers had...

Former NFL head coach turned NBC analyst Tony Dungy believes the league’s officials missed a blatant penalty in the Browns vs. Steelers game on Sunday. Pittsburgh topped Cleveland, 15-10, on Sunday afternoon. The Browns are now in last place in the AFC North division after entering the year with Super Bowl expectations.
