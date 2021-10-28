CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Wild leading scorer Zuccarello, Pitlick in COVID protocol

By The Associated Press
Raleigh News & Observer
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMinnesota Wild forwards Mats Zuccarello and Rem Pitlick have entered the NHL's COVID-19 protocol, the team announced Thursday. Zuccarello is Minnesota's leading scorer, with seven...

The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Release Player Following Costly Mistake

The Dallas Cowboys (6-1) have let go of second-year defensive end Bradlee Anae. Anae, a Utah alum and native of Hawaii, committed a costly offsides penalty during a Vikings punt on Sunday night. Dallas eventually secured the victory, but Anae’s mistake cost the Cowboys three points, extending Minnesota’s drive at...
NFL
CBS Miami

Former NHL Player Kyle Beach Says He Was Raped, Claims Joel Quenneville Did Nothing

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – A former National Hockey League player who says he was raped by a coach has come forward publicly and is making accusations against Panthers head coach Joel Quenneville. Former Blackhawks player Kyle Beach says Quenneville knew the coach raped him and did nothing about it. When Quenneville coached the Blackhawks to a Stanley Cup title in 2010, an assistant there was accused of raping a 20-year-old player. Wednesday evening, Beach came forward publicly for the first time. he said he was scared, alone and felt sick to his stomach seeing the man who allegedly raped him parading with the Stanley Cup. He also said team leadership knew what was happening. He went on to say that Quenneville put winning above the investigation into the sexual assault. A new report questions whether Quenneville was part of a culture that looked the other way. Quenneville is due to meet with the NHL commissioner on Thursday.
SUNRISE, FL
letsgohawks.net

Bad News For Patrick Kane.

The Chicago Blackhawks were dealt a tough blow yesterday. Chicago announced that Ryan Carpenter, Erik Gustafsson and Patrick Kane had all been placed on the COVID-19 list. While they received some good news on Sunday, they also received some bad news. Carpenter and Gustafsson have both been removed from the...
NHL
WGR550

Sabres keep good feelings going for fans

For the past 10 years, a start like the Buffalo Sabres had Tuesday night very often led to the team playing scared and losing by a lot. This time around, they stayed calm and found their game in a 5-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks.
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

Blake Wheeler Placed In COVID Protocol

Oct 19: Wheeler has tested positive and is experiencing some symptoms according to team reporter Mitchell Clinton, meaning he is out indefinitely and will miss at least ten days. The rest of the team tested negative today. Oct 18: The Winnipeg Jets had Blake Wheeler for Saturday night’s game against...
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

Mark Scheifele Added To COVID Protocol

4:20pm: Johnston reports that Scheifele produced another positive test today and will not be eligible for the Jets this evening. He is still in the COVID protocol. 9:35am: The Winnipeg Jets may not have had the widespread issue that was feared yesterday, but they didn’t come out of their COVID testing unscathed. Mark Scheifele has been added to the protocol, joining captain Blake Wheeler. Scheifele could be unavailable for tonight’s game against the Anaheim Ducks.
NHL
NHL

Jarnkrok Activated from COVID Protocol

Good news for the Kraken: Veteran forward Calle Jarnkrok has been activated from the NHL's COVID-19 protocol list. He is eligible to rejoin the team for Thursday's practice at Kraken Community Iceplex and play in Saturday's historic home opener at Climate Pledge Arena. Jarnkrok was impressive during preseason games, logging...
NHL
NHL

Carter and Jarry Enter COVID Protocol

Here are the three biggest takeaways from the Penguins' Thursday practice at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex. They are scheduled to practice here again on Friday before hosting Toronto on Saturday. 1. Carter and Jarry enter COVID protocol. Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan announced that forward Jeff Carter tested positive for...
NHL
Santa Maria Times

Picked last after losing leading scorer, Cal pushes forward

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — As if Mark Fox didn't face enough challenges coming off a losing season during the pandemic, California lost leading scorer Matt Bradley when he transferred to San Diego State. Still, Fox is focused on the players he does have and looks forward to finally having the...
BERKELEY, CA
AllLakers

Lakers: Who Is Going To Be LAL's Leading Scorer This Season?

The new-look Lakers have question marks already, despite being only one game into the 2021-22 season. Since the roster was compiled with another superstar in Russell Westbrook, the questions about how this Laker team will work have been rampant. The Lakers currently have three former NBA scoring champions in LeBron...
NBA
fantasypros.com

Tyler Herro leads all scorers with 30 points in Miami loss

Tyler Herro scored 30 points (12-28 Fg, 3-12 3Pt, 3-3 Ft) and 10 rebounds across 41 minutes in the Heat's 102-91 OT loss to the Pacers on Saturday night in Indianapolis. Herro looks a like a much different player than the one we saw at the end of last season for Miami. And to think he only shot 25% from three-point range on 12 attempts on Saturday night. Guess there is room for improvement.....Next up for the Heat is a home matchup against the Magic on Monday night.
NBA
The Hockey Writers

Wild’s Pitlick, Brodin Step Up in Win Over Canucks

On Tuesday night, the Minnesota Wild had a short memory and bounced back quickly with a win over the Vancouver Canucks. Following their loss to the Nashville Predators on Sunday evening, it was clear they had some things to fix. They didn’t eliminate the problems, but they made strong steps in the right direction.
NHL

