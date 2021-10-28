CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, NE

Douglas County Health Department reports an uptick in daily cases

By KMTV Staff
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jNw8I_0cfdL6yF00

According to the Douglas County Department (DCHD), 215 additional cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the county.

Yesterday, the county reported 183 cases.

With the additional cases, the community’s total is now up to 87,143.

No COVID-related deaths were reported, so that total remains at 827.

Other data from the department:

  • According to the most recent local hospital report received yesterday (Wednesday) afternoon :

    • Medical and surgical beds were at 92% occupancy with 108 staffed beds available and adult ICU beds were occupied at a 93% rate with 22 staffed beds available.
    • There were 177 individuals hospitalized who have been diagnosed with COVID-19, with 64 of them receiving adult ICU level care. Three pediatric patients were confirmed among those hospitalized.
    • There was one additional COVID-19 person of interest (generally waiting for test results), and that individual was an adult.
    • Thirty-five individuals who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on ventilators.
    • While DCHD continues to provide many clinics, the Department wants to remind people of the convenience offered by the staff which will bring the COVID-19 vaccine to your home. Simply call the DCHD Information Line at (402) 444-3400 between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. to set an appointment to have the shot delivered to your home. All three vaccines can be provided, and this can be done for any shot in the series.
      • On Friday, DCHD will provide a vaccine clinic in our offices at 1111 S. 41st St., from 9 a.m.- 3 p.m.
      • Two clinics are planned for Saturday: • CHI Health Center Arena Drive-thru, 455 N. 10th St., Lot D off Abbott Drive. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. • Trunk or Treat - Village at 24th & Lake Strategic Partners, 24th & Lake Streets, 2-4 p.m. This clinic will offer only the Pfizer vaccine.

The department also provided the following image to help you determine whether you are eligible for a booster:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SAQdD_0cfdL6yF00

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Douglas County, NE
Health
Local
Nebraska Health
County
Douglas County, NE
Local
Nebraska Government
Douglas County, NE
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Center#Weather#Dchd#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
KMTV 3 News Now

KMTV 3 News Now

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Omaha, Nebraska news and weather from KMTV 3 News Now, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy