Video Games

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas is coming to VR

By Cass Marshall
Polygon
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA classic from the PlayStation 2 era, Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas will be released in virtual reality for the Oculus Quest 2, Facebook announced at Connect 2021 on Thursday. The “built-for-VR version of Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas” does not have a release date, but the project is “many years...

www.polygon.com

