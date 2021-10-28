CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota Wild put Mats Zuccarello, Rem Pitlick in COVID-19 protocol

The Minnesota Wild placed forwards Mats Zuccarello and Rem Pitlick in the NHL COVID-19 protocol on Thursday.

The team recalled forwards Connor Dewar and Kyle Rau as well as defenseman Jon Lizotte from Iowa of the American Hockey League.

Zuccarello, 34, has seven points (three goals, four assists) in six games with Minnesota this season. He has 434 points (143 goals, 291 assists) in 624 career games with the New York Rangers, Dallas Stars and Wild.

Pitlick, 24, has one assist in one game this season and three in 12 career contests with the Nashville Predators and Wild.

Dewar, 22, has four points (two goals, two assists) in four games with Iowa this season.

Like Dewar, Lizotte has yet to appear in an NHL game. The 26-year-old has one assist in four games with the AHL’s Wild in 2021-22.

Rau, 29, has recorded five points (two goals, three assists) in four games with Iowa this season. He has seven points (two goals, five assists) in 56 career NHL games with Florida and Minnesota.

–Field Level Media

